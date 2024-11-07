Jay Leno Calls Trump's Win Over Harris 'A Great Day For Democracy'

Jay Leno offered up his take on President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris, calling the Republican’s triumph “a great day for democracy.”

While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of CBS’s “The Talk” following last night’s election, the former late night host, who clarified that he is “not a fan” of Trump, shared he believes the election was “fair” and “honest.”

“The nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest. OK, I was not a fan, but that’s OK, it’s the president of the United States — let’s all get together, thank you very much,” he said.

“You know, my fear is they’re going to be watching this, and there are 1,100 votes out of 300 million between, and it’s going to be name-calling about, ‘OK, here’s the answer, OK? This is the thing,’” he continued. “It was done professionally — there was no cheating. Everybody says it was honest. I mean, it’s a great day for democracy.”

Elsewhere during the appearance, Leno was asked by “Talk” co-host Natalie Morales about his experience hosting “The Tonight Show” during previous elections and admitted that things are a “little bit different” nowadays.

“Well, you know, it was different. In my day, you kind of made fun of both sides,” he said. “You’d get angry letters from both sides. ... Now you kind of have to take a side and, yeah, it’s little bit different.”

Leno previously expressed his views on Trump earlier this year on Piers Morgan’s “Uncensored” show.

“I’m not a fan. ... If the people want [Trump] as president, that’s fine,” he said at the time. “I mean, I’m not a fan, it has nothing to do with politics, I just don’t think morally — I think we could do a little bit better.”

Watch Leno’s interview on “The Talk” below.

