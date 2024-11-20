Jay Leno shrugs off injuries after falling down a 60-foot hill: 'Not that big a deal'

There’s no keeping Jay Leno down.

The comedian and former late-night TV host revealed he sustained several injuries after falling down a 60-foot hill over the weekend, Leno shared in recent interviews with "Inside Edition" and TMZ.

"I fell down. Boom, boom, boom," Leno, 74, told TMZ. I "rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye."

Leno, who said he broke his wrist in the fall, was seen wearing a cast on his arm as well as sporting an eye patch. The left side of his face was visibly bruised, and the affected eye was swollen shut.

The accident took place Saturday night while Leno was staying at a Hampton Inn about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, per Inside Edition. Leno, who had a performance that day, decided to take a shortcut while walking to a local restaurant for dinner.

"To get to it (the restaurant), I didn't have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around," Leno explained to TMZ. "I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. … Let me see if I can go down the hill."

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Leno for additional details on his condition.

Jay Leno isn't missing a beat, despite sustaining several injuries after falling down a hill in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Jay Leno performed show shortly after fall

Despite his serious fall, Leno went ahead with his performance in Pennsylvania on Saturday, just three hours after the accident. He told TMZ he went to the hospital for his injuries after returning to Los Angeles.

The indefatigable comic also performed at a stand-up comedy show in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday. "It's not that big a deal," he told TMZ when asked if he was in pain.

"The great thing about this age, you don't learn by your mistakes. You just keep doing the same stupid thing," Leno jokingly concluded.

Leno's injuries come two years after the "Tonight Show" alum sustained serious burns in a November 2022 accident, followed by a motorcycle accident in January 2023.

Leno opened up about his road to recovery during a September red-carpet interview with E! following his nearly back-to-back injuries in late 2022 and early 2023.

In November 2022, Leno was unexpectedly caught in a fire while working on one of his vintage cars at his Burbank garage. When Leno was pulled from under the car, he had "pretty significant burns" to his face, hands and chest, Leno's surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman said at the time.

Leno subsequently underwent a surgical excision and grafting procedure and needed additional procedures.

Two months later in January 2023, Leno revealed to the Las Vegas Review Journal that he broke several bones — his collarbone, two ribs and two cracked kneecaps — in a motorcycle accident.

"Things are good. I can't complain," Leno told E!, adding a dash of his signature humor. "I just write jokes, tell jokes, get checked. Very simple process."

Contributing: Jay Stahl, USA TODAY

