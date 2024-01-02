Jay Ruais sworn in as 49th mayor of Manchester
In his inaugural address, Mayor Jay Ruais said he wants to hit the ground running at City Hall, saying he just wants to "get things done," starting with a new approach on the issue of homelessness.
The Bravo star says she's starting 2024 off fresh
A Vancouver lawyer accused of filing a groundless pseudolegal lawsuit against her neighbour over a glass deck divider has been banned from practising law in British Columbia while the province's law society investigates a complaint.Naomi Arbabi was temporarily suspended on Dec. 28 after the board of the Law Society of B.C. "determined that extraordinary action was necessary to protect the public," according to an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday."The suspension will last until the order is resc
Turkey has refused to allow Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters, blocking them from reaching the Black Sea.
Anitta took to Instagram to share a closer look at her daring stage outfit of fishnet shorts featuring cheeky cut-outs that showed off her bum and sparkly thong
"They wouldn't promote me when I was there, and now they want me back? They're either extremely desperate or just plain stupid."
The couple will wed in a 10-day lavish event kicking off next week
Utah police say they found a teenage Chinese exchange student alone and cold in a tent after he was a victim of what they’re calling a “cyber-kidnapping.”
In a new filing in the federal election interference case, special counsel Jack Smith cites Donald Trump's own argument that immunity from prosecution ends with presidency.
Only Michael Kors could "get me to squeeze" into the metallic jumpsuit, Lively wrote of her NYFW look
Kicking off 2024 in style.
The far-right lawmaker explained why she's hightailing it to a safer seat in this year's election.
People with links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be named for the first time in court documents.
A North Carolina pastor was charged with assault after allegedly attempting to push his wife's co-worker's head into a McDonald's deep fryer
The family of four celebrated the twins' birthday on the beach
Doctors are warning that it is causing a major public health threat.
The unnamed Ukrainian soldier said Elon Musk "switched off" access to Starlink, ruining a drone attack on the Russian navy, per Ukrainska Pravda.
The actress welcomed the new year by sharing a snapshot of her bold look on Instagram
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who is soon to take over from the now-abdicated Queen Margrethe II, looked just like Kate Middleton in the 2000s when she was in her first flush of romance with Prince Frederik. See the rare photo from her barefoot Australia days...
Former Maine State Senator Tom Saviello tells CNN’s Boris Sanchez what changed his mind about former President Donald Trump after voting for him in 2016 and 2020. Saviello challenged Trump’s eligibility on Maine’s ballot in 2024.