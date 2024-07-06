Jay Slater’s family start new Tenerife search for missing 19-year-old

The parents of missing British teenager Jay Slater mounted a private search party in the Tenerife valley where he is believed to have got lost nearly three weeks ago as a family member questioned the Spanish police investigation into the case.

A party of nine people, including Mr Slater’s father, Warren, and his brother, Zak, fanned out to seek for traces of the teenager across the arduous terrain of the mountainous area in northwestern Tenerife on Saturday.

Glen Duncan, Mr Slater’s uncle, said the family would keep looking and never give up hope, despite the Spanish Guardia Civil police force calling off its 12-day search for the missing 19-year-old a week ago.

“Jay’s parents have got to cling on to hope. I´m sure Madeleine McCann’s parents are still hoping that she’s somewhere on the other side of the world,” Mr Duncan told reporters after a day spent scouring the Barranco de Juan López ravine in the heat of the day.

Jay Slater's uncle, Glen Duncan, described his nephew as 'a great young lad' - pixel8000

Mr Duncan, 41, who is a brother to Jay Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, said not knowing the teenager’s fate was “torture”.

But he said he did not believe his nephew was in the ravine where his mobile phone pinged for the last time on June 17 after he had been at a music festival and then gone to the rental home of two men, described as much older than the teenager, in remote Masca.

“I think he’s not up here. I think he was afraid of something,” Mr Duncan said.

Guardia Civil officers interviewed the two men, but allowed them to leave the island and return to the UK as they were “not relevant” to the investigation.

‘Baffled’

Asked whether the family was frustrated at the Spanish police having discarded the two men as persons of interest, Mr Duncan said he was “baffled” as to why they were allowed to leave the island.

“How can they say they are of no relevance when they are the last people to see Jay alive? It’s a massive letdown but we don’t want to give [the police] a hammering; we need to keep good relations and this is why it’s so awkward.”

In response to social media rumours and claims about Mr Slater’s past, Mr Duncan described his nephew as “a great young lad with a massive circle of friends, and who was really looking forward to coming here for his first lads’ holiday.”

Saturday’s search party also included local hikers as the family considers how to use more than £50,000 donated to a crowdfunding campaign to keep searching for the 19-year-old.

Juan García, a local hiker who has supported the family’s efforts, said he and other experienced walkers had scoured a steep side of the valley that he said the police did not search on the ground because the terrain is so difficult.

Helicopters

“The police flew helicopters over those areas but you need to go through every bush, every cactus to know what is there,” he said.

Mr García said that the search group had already planned routes in order to continue their efforts in other areas.

A spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil said the police force is continuing with its lines of investigation but could not give out any information as to what lines are being considered in the case.