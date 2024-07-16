Jay Slater friend Lucy Law makes emotional statement after body found

Jay Slater's friend Lucy Law, who was one of the last people to speak to the teenager, has made an emotional statement after a body was found by search teams in Tenerife.

"Honestly lost for words," she wrote on Instagram, hours after the news a body that "does look to be that of Jay Slater" was found close to the last known location of the teenager's phone.

Ms Law spoke to Mr Slater on the morning of Monday 17 June, when the 19-year-old told her he was lost, needed water and his phone was on 1% battery.

The pair had been on holiday together on the Spanish island and spent the day before he went missing at a music festival.

"Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was one of a kind Jay and you'll be missed more than you know," Ms Law wrote.

"I'm sure you'll 'have your dancing shoes polished and ready' waiting for us all."

She shared photos of them together, videos of them dancing at a festival and a screenshot of a Snapchat exchange in which she says "Much love" and he replies "Love you long time".

She repeated that sentiment in the caption, closing it: "We all love you buddy. Fly high."

Rescue workers found a body after a four-week search. It is yet to be formally identified but "evidence strongly suggests" the remains are those of the 19-year-old, police said.

The body was found with Mr Slater's possessions and clothes in the Masca area, close to where Mr Slater was last heard from.

During his last phone call with Ms Law, he said he was after setting off to walk from a northern area of the island back to his holiday accommodation in the south - a journey of about 11 hours.