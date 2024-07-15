Jay Slater: Human remains found near where teenager went missing on Tenerife

The body of a man believed to be missing teenager Jay Slater has been found in Tenerife.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard said on Monday: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident/fall in the area where he was found.”

Mr Slater, 19, from Lancashire, disappeared after setting off to walk back to his accommodation on the Spanish holiday island on June 17.

He had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case, according to reports.

The search in the village of Masca, near Mr Slater’s last-known location, took place in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

Tenerife’s Guardia Civil called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer at the end of June after helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find him.

This is a breaking news story. More follows