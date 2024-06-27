Jay Slater’s mother defends withdrawing fundraiser cash

Jay Slater went missing on June 17 after calling a friend to say he was lost and desperately thirsty - Solarpix

The mother of Jay Slater has started to withdraw funds from a GoFundMe page that raised more than £36,000 to aid search efforts for the missing teenager.

Debbie Duncan said the money would be used to support mountain rescue teams that are searching for her son in Tenerife.

The 55-year-old added that the funds would also cover accommodation, food expenses and flights for “loved ones” to the island.

The 19-year-old from Lancashire went missing on June 17 after calling a friend between 8.30am and 9am to say he was lost and desperately thirsty.

His phone was last traced to the Rural de Teno national park in the north of the island.

Rescue teams have been searching for him in the area for 11 days without success.

While the search continues, people have been donating to a GoFundMe page set up by his friend, Lucy Law. Some individuals have given as much as £600.

But the fundraiser has also sparked online conspiracy theories, with people questioning what the money will be used for.

On Thursday, Ms Duncan announced she would start to withdraw the funds, writing on the page: “We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held.

“I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

“Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses.

“I’m surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we’ll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.”

Jay Slater's mother, Debbie Duncan, says she feels 'let down' by conspiracy theories

Wild online theories have seen people compare Ms Duncan to Karen Matthews, who faked the kidnapping of her daughter, Shannon, 16 years ago.

Earlier this week, she said she felt “let down” by the theories.

“I really hope I am not taking my son home in a body bag. I really cannot believe the British public are not supporting me in trying to find Jay,” she said.

“This may happen to any of you one day. Very let down by you all.”

It comes as Spanish police started investigating potential sightings of Mr Slater watching a Euro 2024 football match 10 hours after he was last heard from.

The search has also expanded in recent days, with sniffer dogs and drones used to comb the Rural de Teno national park.

Mr Slater, who travelled to Tenerife with two friends to attend the NRG music festival, left between 3am and 6am on Monday, June 17, in a car with two British men he had met that night.

At 7.30am, he posted a picture on Snapchat showing him smoking a cigarette at the doorway of a cottage in Parque Rural de Teno, more than 30 miles from where the festival was held in the south of the island.

At around 8am, Ofelia Medina Hernandez, the owner of the cottage, which is let on Airbnb, saw the teenager standing at a nearby bus stop.

He reportedly asked when the next bus was to Los Cristianos, where he had been staying, and she replied that it was not for another two hours. Instead of waiting, Mr Slater reportedly decided to walk.

After setting off he rang his friend Lucy Law, who had been with him at the music festival, and said he was lost, thirsty, had one per cent charge left on his phone and had cut his leg on a cactus.

His phone ran out of power shortly after the call, with its last location north of the cottage.

Following his disappearance, the two men who accompanied him to the cottage were questioned by Spanish police. They have since returned to the UK.

On Wednesday, a former British detective who is privately investigating the case said he wanted to speak to them.

Mark Williams-Thomas, a TV investigator, has flown to Tenerife and pledged to solve the case “in three days”.

He said: “There are two key people to date that I have not spoken to, and these are the two men that took Jay back to that holiday rental in the hills.”

He added: “I urge those two people to come forward... I need to speak to those people. They have crucial information.”

Mr Williams-Thomas previously investigated the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, a dog walker who drowned after falling into a Lancashire river last year.

Spanish police have no intention to hold a TV appeal, contrary to media reports. A spokeswoman said any reports of one were “incorrect”.