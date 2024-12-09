What Is Jay-Z Accused Of? Breaking Down the Lawsuit — and How It's Linked to Diddy

On Dec. 8, Jay-Z was named in a lawsuit originally filed in October claiming that he and Sean "Diddy" Combs had raped a minor in 2000

Jay-Z has been named in a lawsuit connected to Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of child rape over two decades ago.

On Dec. 8, Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, was named alongside Combs as part of a federal lawsuit alleging that the two had raped a 13-year-old girl in 2000. The lawsuit was originally filed in October with only Combs named alongside "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B," but was amended to include the Roc Nation founder's name as one of the alleged perpetrators.

Related: What Is Diddy Accused Of? His Scathing Criminal Charges, Explained — and What They Mean for the Rapper

In his response to the lawsuit via his entertainment company Roc Nation on X, Carter accused the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of orchestrating "a blackmail attempt." He claimed that Buzbee is leveraging the "public scrutiny" that would come with the nature of the allegations to pressure him into settling.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!" Carter continued. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?"

Here's everything to know about the allegations against Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, including what's next for the rapper.

What is Jay-Z accused of?

Karwai Tang/WireImage Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z, attends the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6, 2021 in London.

Carter has been named in a civil lawsuit filed by a woman identified only as Jane Doe, who alleges that she was assaulted after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Originally filed in October, the lawsuit was amended on Dec. 8 to include Carter's name alongside Combs.

According to the complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, Doe — then 13 years old — arrived at the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall without a ticket, approaching limousine drivers to gain access to the show or an afterparty.

The civil lawsuit says that a driver who claimed to work for Combs said that she "fit what Diddy was looking for" and invited her to an afterparty, where she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The lawsuit also outlines that Doe was offered a drink that made her feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down."

Doe was later approached by Combs, who allegedly said, "You are ready to party!," according to the complaint. Doe alleges that she was then raped by Combs and Carter while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages.

How has Jay-Z responded to the lawsuit?

Kevin Winter/Getty Jay-Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022, in Hollywood, Calif.

In his statement on X, Carter denied the allegations against him and claimed that the lawsuit was a blackmail scheme from Doe's attorney. However, the rapper said that it had the "opposite effect" of making him want to settle.

"It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" Carter wrote, adding that his "only heartbreak" is for his family.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence," the statement continued. "Children should not have to endure such at their young age."

The rapper added, "It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit. My heart and support goes out to the true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit."

Who is Tony Buzbee?

Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Houston attorney Tony Buzbee meets the press at the Stephen F. Austin Hotel in downtown Austin, Texas.

Texas-based attorney Buzbee is representing the unnamed plaintiff, in addition to more than 100 people accusing Combs of misconduct. Buzbee is a high-profile lawyer who previously represented several women in sexual misconduct cases against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Carter claimed in his statement on X that Buzbee has "a pattern of these types of theatrics."

"I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over," he wrote, adding Buzbee has "made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same."

"I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," Carter continued. "We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."



Buzbee responded on X that what Carter "fails to say in his recent statement" is that the victim "never demanded a penny from him," but rather a "confidential mediation."

He continued, "Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff."

Has Beyoncé commented on the lawsuit?

Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Beyoncé, Carter's wife, has not made any public statements regarding the lawsuit.



However, Carter included in his statement, "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and the greed of people."

Related: Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3 Kids: All About Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

What happens next for Jay-Z?

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Rapper Jay-Z looks on before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 24, 2024, in Landover, Md.

Although a court date has not yet been set, Buzbee told PEOPLE in a statement, “The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court."

As for Combs, he was arrested in September 2024 and has since been denied bail three times. He remains in a federal prison in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with a trial scheduled to begin in May 2025.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



Read the original article on People