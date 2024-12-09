Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old at Post-VMAs Diddy Party

Jay-Z, the legendary rapper whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl over two decades ago at a party hosted by the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The suit was one of a number brought by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of victims of Diddy, who is also facing federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering.

“The pleading speaks for itself,” Buzbee said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

In the suit, which was first filed in October, an unnamed woman accused Combs and now Carter of drugging and raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

News of the amended civil complaint was first reported by NBC News Sunday night.

An attorney for Carter and his publicist did not immediately return a request for comment on the suit.

Diddy has previously denied all accusations against him.