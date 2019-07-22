JAY-Z's 40/40 Club Reportedly the Target of Attempted Break-In

Over the weekend, someone reportedly attempted to break in to JAY-Z's Manhattan sports lounge 40/40, TMZ reports. The club's staff called the NYPD after they discovered damage on the venue's door.

Police are currently investigating the alleged crime, however they have found no evidence thus far on the surveillance footage. According to sources, 40/40 staff strongly believe this was a failed break-in attempt, citing footage they've seen on the club's cameras.

The cited video shows two unidentified men standing in front of the venue on Friday afternoon, before one of them approaches the door that was later discovered to be damaged. Upon reviewing surveillance footage from days before the attempted crime, staff found that the same two men had been consistently lurking outside of 40/40 and saw suspicious vehicles driving around the area at the same time.

Police have not listed the two men as suspects, given they don't believe there is sufficient evidence, although club staff see the repeated visits as the two men scheming the alleged plot. TMZ reports that 24/7 security has been stationed outside of 40/40 since it was discovered that someone may have attempted to break-in.

Last November, the venue was sued over a fight that broke out in March 2018. The alleged victim, Jose Irizarry, alleges that the lack of security at 40/40, and management's failure to control the crowd resulted in him being terribly beaten when a fight ensued. JAY wasn't named in the suit, as it implicated the club's management specifically.