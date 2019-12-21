Jay-Z Outdid Himself With This $2.2 Million Patek Philippe

The Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G on Jay-Z’s wrist is a very special watch. Made out of white gold, sporting a reversible case with a black dial on one side and white on the other, it cost $2.2 million when it was first released in 2016. It was only the second evolution of Patek’s Grandmaster Chime, one of the most souped-up watches in the world: it has 20 complications, including the ability to delightfully chirp out the time every quarter-hour (known as a Grande Sonnerie); tell the wearer what phase the moon is in; and keep the exact date all the way until the year 2100. The latest Grandmaster Chime, known as the 6300A, is the only one of its kind in existence and set the world record for an amount paid for a timepiece by a mile in November. The exclusivity plays a factor in increasing that specific piece’s price, and it also helps contextualize the caliber of watch on Jay’s wrist. All of this is to say: I can’t believe Jay-Z showed Diddy up at his own 50th birthday party! Also this week: a very limited-edition Rolex Daytona and a funky-looking Audemars Piguet Royal Oak to match a funky-looking suit.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Kevin Mazur More

Jay-Z’s Patek Philippe 6300G

Sending out Rolex Daytonas as invites to your gala felt like an impossible-to-top watch-related stunt, but I guess this is what I get for doubting Jay-Z. It is pretty incredible to see a watch like this out in the wild—hyper-complicated, super-fine, incredibly rare, and expensive as hell. While Patek Philippe wants all of its watches to be worn, it’s likely that most of the 6300Gs are sitting secure and untouched in a safe somewhere. Hov brought his out for a birthday bash.

