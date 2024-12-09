Jay-Z reacts to claim he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Combs has amended her lawsuit to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party. The lawsuit was initially filed against Combs in October, but on Sunday the woman added Shawn Carter, the rapper and businessman known as Jay-Z, as a defendant in the civil lawsuit. On the same day, the musician spoke out about the allegations. In a denial statement shared on X, the husband of Beyonce said the "heinous" claims will affect his family, which includes 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, who are seven.