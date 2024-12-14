Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs rape accuser says she made 'mistakes' in her account: Report

A rape accuser of Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs is claiming she has "made some mistakes" in her account of the allegations.

In an NBC News interview published Friday, the Alabama woman represented by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee recanted certain details of her claims levied at Carter and Combs. Her lawsuit was filed as Jane Doe.

Carter pushed back on Saturday, saying "True Justice is coming," in a statement shared by his reps with USA TODAY.

She told the news organization "I have made some mistakes" in her recollection of the night, when she says the music mogul duo raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty when she was 13 years old in September 2000.

She told NBC she stands by her allegations, but the accuser's father pushed back on her earlier claims that he picked her up from the party.

Jay-Z accused of raping, drugging girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2000

The woman also said she talked with an unnamed celebrity at the afterparty, but that celebrity says they were not in New York at the time of the allegations, according to NBC, and photos show Carter and Combs at a different location than the one laid out in her claims.

The woman brought a lawsuit against Combs in October for the alleged assault. The lawsuit was amended Sunday to include Carter. She said the music moguls drugged and raped her at the afterparty as another unnamed celebrity "stood by and watched" as Carter and Combs "took turns" assaulting her.

Both men have repeatedly denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

Carter pushed back on these claims again in a statement provided to USA TODAY by his reps Saturday.

"Today’s investigative report proves this 'attorney' Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame. This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming," Carter said, adding that "this was over before it began" and "this 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet."

In a Tuesday letter addressed to a judge handling the case, Carter's lawyer Alex Spiro cast doubt on the credibility of Buzbee's law firm by claiming the Texas attorney and his associates have previously pressured a client to include an embattled Combs in their allegations.

Jay-Z's lawyer calls 'false story' in the news 'stunning'

In his own statement Saturday, Spiro slammed Buzbee once again.

"It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press," Spiro said, writing that they want the case dismissed "and will take up the matter of additional discipline for Mr. Buzbee and all the lawyers that filed the complaint."

USA TODAY has reached out to Buzbee's law firm for comment. He told NBC News that "Jane Doe’s case was referred to our firm by another, who vetted it prior to sending it to us" and his "client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory."

Tony Buzbee says Jane Doe accuser has 'experienced seizures' due to stress

Buzbee continued: "We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists. Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph. I’ve never had a client suggest that before." Buzbee said that "in any event," his firm does its "best" to "vet each claim made, just as we did in this case."

He also told NBC News that this has "been extremely distressing" and his client "experienced seizures and had to seek medical treatment due to the stress."

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexual abuse by over 100 people represented by Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Combs has been embroiled in over two dozen lawsuits filed against him over the past year. The hip-hop mogul is currently in jail awaiting trial in his federal sex crimes and racketeering case.

This October, Buzbee announced a set of civil lawsuits against Combs, sharing at a press conference that he planned to represent 120 accusers who would bring forth allegations of "violent sexual assault or rape."

In a statement to USA TODAY on Saturday, Combs' legal team said that "This week, a lawyer admitted that over 50 people falsely claimed to be victims. Yesterday, for the second time this week, a Buzbee plaintiff has been exposed. This is the beginning of the end of this shameful money grab."

