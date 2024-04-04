Jay-Z's music festival cancelled for second year

The rapper's music festival, held in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend in May, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. A specific reason was not given. The cancellation was announced on social media and the festival's official website Wednesday. "The Made In America executive production team is re-imagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival," the statement read, without providing a timeline for the festival's return.