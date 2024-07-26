JCPS bus drivers optimistic first day will not repeat disaster of last year

Reuters

An Iranian-born Norwegian man convicted of murder and terrorism over a deadly shooting rampage at an Oslo gay bar in 2022 has appealed his case, a lawyer for the victims said on Thursday. An Oslo court this month convicted Zaniar Matapour, 45, described by police as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, of murder and terrorism over the shooting during Oslo's annual Pride celebrations. "My clients are disappointed because they would hope to get closure of the legal aspect of the case," Hege Salomonsen, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters on Thursday.