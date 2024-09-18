JD Souther, Singer-Songwriter Behind Hits for the Eagles, Dies at 78

JD Souther, a singer-songwriter known for writing hits for the Eagles that included “Best of My Love” and “New Kid in Town,” has died, his longtime friend and veteran PR executive Larry Solters told TheWrap. Souther, who died in his sleep at his New Mexico home, was 78 years old.

Souther, an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, wrote and recorded songs with the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt. Souther had two major hits as a solo artist: “You’re Only Lonely” and “Her Town Too,” which was a duet released with his friend James Taylor.

Born John David Souther in Detroit, Michigan, he was raised in Amarillo, Texas. He formed his partnership with the Eagles’ Glen Frey after they met in Los Angeles in the late 1960s. The two briefly formed their own brand, Longbranch Pennywhistle, and released an album together.

He was also a member of the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band.





