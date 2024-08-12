JD Vance Dragged For Hypocrisy After Drag Photo Surfaces

Republican vice presidential candidate and Ohio Sen. JD Vance is getting dragged for hypocrisy after a photo from his law school days surfaced on social media, appearing to show him in a blonde wig and dress.

The photo first came to light via X user Matt Bernstein, who said the pic dates back to Vance’s days at Yale Law School in 2012.

new: i have obtained a photo of jd vance in drag while at yale law school pic.twitter.com/jYf14Lwa4D — matt (@mattxiv) August 11, 2024

A short time later, Yale assistant professor Travis Whitfill said he was the source of the photo that Bernstein had posted, but credited another classmate for taking it.

“It’s from a group chat of Vance’s fellow classmates and is from a friend of a friend. I believe it was grabbed from Facebook and was taken at a Halloween party,” Whitfill told The Daily Beast.

The photo quickly went viral, with some social media users giving Vance the drag name “Sofa Loren,” a not-exactly-subtle reference to the “couch sex” meme that is based on a fake story about the senator.

Whitfill wasn’t the only person with a 12-year-old photo from Vance’s party days. On Monday, somebody else sent a different pic to Bernstein of the future Republican senator and vice presidential nominee.

a second photo has hit my inbox https://t.co/JRKIE9JHRDpic.twitter.com/4wIWF28mEU — matt (@mattxiv) August 12, 2024

Vance’s campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but a spokesperson did not deny the photo’s existence to the Daily Beast.

Considering Vance’s anti-LGBTQ+ comments and policy stances, it’s no surprise the pics caused a kerfluffle on X, formerly Twitter.

To be clear: Most people weren’t attacking Vance for wearing a dress but for “demonizing others who wear drag,” as one commenter put it.

Don’t call JD Vance weird because he wore drag.



Call him a hypocrite and a bigot for demonizing others who wear drag. — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) August 11, 2024

Ladies and gentleman, a picture of JD Vance in drag while attending Yale Law School. ⬇️



I don’t share this to shame those who do drag, but rather to shame those who attack drag while having a history of enjoying the art form themselves. 👠 pic.twitter.com/6oIbmbprYL — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) August 11, 2024

WOW. Another photo of JD Vance doing drag has been released. It’s absolutely fine for people, including JD Vance, to express themselves in this way! But it’s not ok for Republicans to do it and then go after people who do drag. pic.twitter.com/rHScekptg2 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 12, 2024

There’s nothing wrong with dressing as a woman. There’s everything wrong with dressing as a woman and then taking the weird as fuck stance that drag performance, and by proxy LGBT 🏳️⚧️ people are deviants who deserve their rights limited. You’re a weirdo, and a hypocrite, @JDVancehttps://t.co/VcSxhrENjd — Christopher Nolan’s Oscar Campaign Manager (@Born4Bliss) August 12, 2024

The thing about the JD Vance in drag thing is that we Millennials gays know precisely the type of guy he is. We all had friends who were liberal in their 20s, and once Trump came around, veered far to the right and blamed you for it.

Zoomers beware, your pals will do it too. — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) August 12, 2024

I go to find out why Sofa Loren is trending and it's because it's JD Vance's drag name.



I'm allowed to make fun of bad drag, I'm from San Francisco. I don't make the rules. pic.twitter.com/MlCNbIPuhT — Darren Mckeeman 🟥⬛️🟦⬜️🟦⬛️ (@tjcrowley) August 12, 2024

JD Vance aka Sofa Loren needs to take lessons from the drag queens at this famous drag bar in Key West, FL lol https://t.co/DpEEJFRhnvpic.twitter.com/Si7ydFKl8y — JellyofJessEsquiress (@YuhNVious) August 12, 2024

So JD Vance has now been in drag and dressed up as a communist.



What a great, totally not controversial, VP pick for the Christian Right. https://t.co/OjGdsCs594pic.twitter.com/y8bQHBuN7X — ًً (@politicalplayer) August 12, 2024

Trump didn’t think JD Vance would be a drag on the ticket. pic.twitter.com/kCxa873LV1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 12, 2024

