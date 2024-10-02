JD Vance Gets Utterly Schooled By College Student Over Debate Spin

One of Republican JD Vance’s lines of attack during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate against Democratic rival Tim Walz was thoroughly torn apart by a college student, live on TV.

Vance disingenuously argued that Vice President Kamala Harris has during her time in the White House failed to deliver on the promises she is now making to voters, as the Democratic presidential nominee, ahead of the election.

After the debate, MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff talked with students at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. One student, called Marcus, expressed frustration with that particular spin from Donald Trump’s running mate.

“If anybody took high school civics class they’d know what the vice president can do and what the vice president can’t do,” Marcus began.

“Neither candidate on that stage talked about what executive action they’re gonna take on day one to do what they want, nor were they asked,” he continued.

“Because they know that they can’t,” Marcus pointed out. “That’s not how the vice presidency works. You don’t get to do what you want, you do what the president delegates you to do.”

Watch the clip here:

Marcus dismantles one of JD Vance's main talking points in tonight's debate with the application of a little high school civics. cc @jacobsoboroffpic.twitter.com/R6vZAAhSBw — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 2, 2024

