JD Vance hits out at ‘schoolyard bully’ attacks claiming he is ‘weird’

JD Vance retaliated by calling Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's running-mate, 'weird' for shaking his wife's hand during a campaign event

JD Vance has hit out at “schoolyard bully” attacks from Democrats claiming that he is “weird”.

The Ohio senator, who has had a rocky start since he was announced as the Republican’s vice presidential nominee last month, claimed the criticism showed Democrats were “trying to distract from their own policy failures”.

Mr Vance has been characterised as an odd-ball by Kamala Harris’s campaign after claiming in 2021 that leading Democrats, including Ms Harris, were a “bunch of childless cat ladies”.

Also under fire are his stringent views on abortion, where he has previously argued against allowing women who have been victims of rape or incest to be exempt from restrictions.

Tim Walz, Ms Harris’s running-mate, propelled himself into the national media spotlight by first using the “weird” attack line.

‘Firm Midwestern handshake’

In an interview with CNN’s State of the Nation on Sunday, Mr Vance criticised Democrats for their tactics, before going on to accuse Mr Walz of being “weird” himself for shaking his wife’s hand before he hugged her on stage at a campaign rally.

At the rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Mr Walz enthusiastically embraced Doug Emhoff, Ms Harris’s husband, before formally shaking his wife’s hand.

He then appeared to realise his mistake and pulled Gwen Walz, his wife of 30 years, into an embrace.

Mr Vance said the Minnesota governor had given his wife a “nice, firm Midwestern handshake” and “then tried to sort of awkwardly correct for it”.

“So I think that what it is is two people, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who aren’t comfortable in their own skin because they aren’t comfortable with their policy positions for the American people,” he claimed.

“They’re name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they’re going to make their lives better. I think that’s weird.”

JD Vance acknowledged that the election contest became harder after Joe Biden, the US President, dropped out

Elsewhere in the CNN interview, Mr Vance acknowledged that the election contest had become harder after Joe Biden, the US President, dropped out and endorsed Ms Harris as his successor.

He said the Republicans should concentrate on the failures of the Biden administration, but admitted: “That was an easier case to make when Joe Biden was in there, because people associate Joe Biden with the policies.”

Nevertheless, he claimed that Ms Harris “really has been the one calling the shots” because Mr Biden “clearly isn’t capable of doing the job” of president.

Mr Vance, who has previously spoken in favour of a national abortion ban, said that Trump would “let states make the decision on abortion policy” if re-elected, and would not ban the abortion drug mifepristone.

Trump was recently accused of race-baiting after claiming that Ms Harris, who has a Jamaican father and Indian mother, decided to “turn” black – a position that Mr Vance backed away from.



The Ohio senator said Ms Harris was “whatever she says she is”, but claimed Trump had been making the point that she was a political “chameleon” and a “fundamentally fake person”.