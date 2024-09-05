JD Vance To Join Tucker Carlson After Carlson Hosted Nazi Apologist On His Show

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance plans to join former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a live event following Carlson’s hosting of a Nazi apologist on his program.

Vance will be in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 21 as part of Carlson’s “Live Tour,” according to PennLive. Vance is currently campaigning alongside his running mate, former President Donald Trump.

The news comes just days after Carlson hosted Darrly Cooper on his show, a Holocaust revisionist who said it was then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill who was the “chief villain” of World War II.

“I thought Churchill was the chief villain of the Second World War,” Cooper told Carlson. “Now, he didn’t kill the most people, he didn’t commit the most atrocities, but … he was primarily responsible for that war becoming what it did.”

Cooper claimed it was Adolf Hitler ― who was responsible for the deaths of millions, including 6 million European Jews in the Holocaust ― who pushed for peace. Cooper referred to Churchill’s bombers’ actions in the war as “rank terrorism.”

“They were wiping these places out, as gigantic-scale terrorist attacks, the greatest, you know, scale of terrorist attacks you’ve ever seen in world history,” Cooper told Carlson, who did not push back on Cooper’s points.

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney was one of many to correct Cooper’s dangerous claims.

“Actually, this is pro-Nazi propaganda, including, ‘Churchill was the chief villain of WW2’ and Hitler ‘didn’t want to fight,’” Cheney wrote Tuesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “No serious or honorable person would support or endorse this type of garbage.”

Cooper is one of just over 1,100 accounts Vance follows on X.

On his X account, Cooper bragged about the new followers he’d gotten since Carlson platformed him.

“You take the good w/the bad,” Cooper wrote. “I’m tarnished with people whose opinion means nothing to me. Meanwhile, my podcast listeners have increased by an order or two of magnitude, my subscribers are through the roof, and I’m blessed that these are the only people I have to please.”

A spokesperson for the Trump/Vance campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.