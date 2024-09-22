JD Vance Mercilessly Mocked Over His Springfield, Ohio 'Challenge'

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) gave a “challenge” for Americans to visit Springfield, Ohio on Saturday as he continued to take aim at the community rocked by a racist lie pushed by him and former President Donald Trump.

Vance, at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, addressed a reporter who was booed for asking about his comments that he’s willing to “create stories” should it mean the media pays attention to the false narrative that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield.

“The media has lied and misrepresented this and so, of course, has the Kamala Harris campaign,” Vance declared.

He continued, “Does anybody really think? I challenge ya. Go to Springfield, Ohio which has been overwhelmed by 20,000 Haitian immigrants. Go to any community that’s been overwhelmed by Kamala Harris’ illegal alien policies and tell me that these are stories made up by politicians.”

His remarks come after the Ohio city has faced over 30 bomb threats while Springfield Mayor Rob Rue has claimed emergency powers in order “to mitigate public safety concerns.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who was born in the city and is a supporter of the Trump-Vance ticket, wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times on Friday that the Springfield he knows “is not the one you hear about in social media rumors.”

Vance: I challenge you to go to Springfield… and tell me that these are stories made up by politicians pic.twitter.com/aig9hHY41c — Acyn (@Acyn) September 21, 2024

Critics mocked Vance on social media for his continued claims about Springfield.

Someone literally did. And they are. https://t.co/O30sNAN6Ed — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 21, 2024

Yes, unless you're willing to spend a thousand dollars flying to Springfield and back, paying for a hotel, and waste two days wandering around talking to people, you have to admit the shit we already know is made up is true. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) September 22, 2024

He is STILL lying about the town. Unreal. https://t.co/CQzIlqw7XK — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 21, 2024

He's really going to die on this hill, isn't he? He's on week 3 of this.



(and people have gone to Springfield, where the mayor, police chief, governor, and reporters all determined that each pet claim was fake. Heck, the claim originator even apologized. Vance needs to move on). https://t.co/Tzk1REIOdE — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) September 21, 2024

