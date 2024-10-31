When JD Vance saw Donald Trump was shot he put down his putter and went looking for his guns

When former President Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, JD Vance, his soon-to-be running mate, was mini-golfing with his family in Cincinnati.

Vance, who lives in Cincinnati's East Walnut Hills neighborhood, told the story on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," on Thursday.

"I actually thought they had killed him because when you first see the video he grabs his ear and then he goes down," Vance recalled after seeing the video of Trump's July 13 rally. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, they just killed him.'"

After seeing the video, the Ohio senator said he brought his family back to their Cincinnati home and grabbed his guns.

"At first I was so pissed, but then I go into like fight or flight mode with my kids ... We were at a mini golf place in Cincinnati, Ohio. I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns. And basically stand like a sentry in our front door, and that was my reaction to it," he said.

Vance's neighbors previously told The Enquirer they noticed more security outside at his home after the assassination attempt. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reportedly approved additional law enforcement to monitor the residence.

Days before the rally, Trump told Vance he was a front-runner for his vice president and suggested they go to Butler together and announce him as VP, Vance said. But Trump ultimately decided against that, saying they needed more time to prepare an announcement. He picked Vance as his vice president two days later on July 15.

Vance's 3-hour interview with Rogan aired almost one week after Trump also appeared on the podcast.

