JD Vance says he does not regret spreading baseless rumors of migrants eating pets

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance said Sunday he did not regret spreading baseless rumors that Haitian immigrants are stealing and eating pets in Springfield Ohio, saying amplifying the claims drew media attention to his and former President Donald Trump's criticisms of U.S. border policies.

"If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people then that's what I'm going to do," Vance told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Officials in the small town of Springfield, Ohio have called these accounts untrue and a woman behind a Facebook post that sparked the rumor has since said she did not have firsthand knowledge.

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP White House nominee, brought up the claims during the debate last week with Vice President Kamala, the Democratic nominee. The claim has led to threatening calls and bomb threats in Springfield.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, dismissed any suggestion that Trump's comments had caused the theats.

He said he and Trump were standing up for the residents who are worried about the influx of roughly 15,000 to the town of roughly 58,000 people over the last three years.

"Are we not allowed to talk about these problems because some psychopaths are threatening violence? We can condemn the violence on the one hand, but also talk about the terrible consequences of Kamala Harris's open border on the other hand," Vance said.

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks to reporters in the spin room following the presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at The National Constitution Center on Sept. 10, 2024 in Philadelphia

"We created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story and the suffering caused by Kamala Harris' policies," he said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday denounced claims promoted by former President Donald Trump that Haitian immigrants are eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio, calling them "hurtful" and "not helpful."

"There's a lot of garbage on the internet and this is a piece of garbage that was simply not true, there's no evidence of this at all," DeWine told ABC's "This Week."

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said there was no evidence of any cats or other pets being harmed or eaten by the Haitian immigrants.

"In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community," Heck said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vice presidential candidate JD Vance defends pushing pet-eating rumor