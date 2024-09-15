JD Vance says he had to ‘create’ pet eating controversy to highlight people’s suffering

JD Vance and Dana Bash trade blows on CNN - State of the Union

JD Vance has defended his comments about pet-eating Haitian immigrants as he said “creating stories” was necessary to highlight the “suffering of the American people”.

Donald Trump’s running mate last week drew attention to online claims that pet cats and dogs were being abducted and eaten in Springfield, a small city in Ohio, despite other Republican officials in the state calling them unfounded.

Trump further amplified the allegations during his debate against Kamala Harris on Tuesday, putting a national spotlight on Springfield. Some schools and hospitals in the town were forced to close following a series of threats.

Mr Vance stood by the claims during an interview on CNN on Sunday.

A dishonest smear.



I didn't invent constituents complaining about this. We did help create the media focus on their complaints. https://t.co/0JfZrZ0fR4 pic.twitter.com/imEd3mPbkK — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2024

“My constituents are telling me first-hand that they’re seeing these things,” the Ohio senator told the network.

Asked if he knew the claims were false, Mr Vance said: “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do”.

When the CNN interviewer, Dana Bash, put it to Mr Vance that he had “just said you’re creating this story,” the senator clarified.

“I say that we’re creating a story, meaning we’re creating the American media focusing on it,” he said.

“I didn’t create 20,000 illegal migrants coming into Springfield thanks to Kamala Harris’s policies. Her policies did that.”

He added: “But yes we created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story”.

But his remarks drew a swift rebuke from Democrats.

“Remarkable confession by JD Vance when he said he will ‘create stories’ (that is, lie) to redirect the media,” said the US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg.

“All this to change the subject away from abortion rights, manufacturing jobs, taxation of the rich, and the other things clearly at stake in this election.”

A journalist shared the video, claiming JD Vance had “acknowledged the cat and dog stories are urban legends” before rationalising it on CNN.

JD Vance responded: “A dishonest smear. I didn’t invent constituents complaining about this. We did help create the media focus on their complaints.”

State officials say the majority of the Haitians are in the town legally under a programme known as Temporary Protected Status.

Earlier on Sunday, Ohio’s Republican governor Mike DeWine called the claims “a piece of garbage that was simply not true”, adding “there’s no evidence of this at all.”

Mr DeWine noted that the roughly 15,000 to 20,000 Haitians who have arrived in Springfield in the last few years are “here legally”.

The city’s population had been in decline prior to the influx.

“What the employers tell you is, you know, we don’t know what we would do without them,” the Ohio governor said. “They are working very hard. And they’re fitting in.”

Mr Vance said “there is nothing that I have said that has led to threats” condemning them as “disgusting”.