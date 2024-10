Reuters

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday $210 million of additional funds to protect faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations from targeted attacks caused by rise in hate incidents amid war in the Middle East. Rights advocates have warned about rising threats against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the eruption of Israel's war in Gaza and its military campaign in Lebanon following the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. Major U.S. incidents in recent months include the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Muslim girl in Texas, the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, the stabbing of a Muslim man in Texas, the beating of a Muslim man in New York and the shooting of three Muslim students in Vermont.