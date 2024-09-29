JD Vance suffers latest campaign fail after being denied entry into restaurant

JD Vance suffered yet another embarrassing set back on the campaign trail, after being denied entry to a restaurant where he was supposed to speak – and being forced to address supporters in the parking lot instead.

According to reports, after showing up to Primanti Bros in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, a restaurant worker told the press that cameras were not allowed and that they did not want a “campaign event.”

The restaurant was reportedly full of customers waiting to greet Vance, who canceled their food orders after learning he wasn’t welcome.

Vance ended up glad-handing in the parking lot outside, according to NBC.

JD Vance has had some awkward moments on this road this year. (Getty Images)

“We paid for everyone’s food, we gave them a nice tip, and of course when I gave a nice tip I said ‘no taxes on tip,” Vance told those gathered. He added: “don’t hold it against [the restaurant worker] it’s a great local business, let’s keep on supporting it.”

The latest food-shop-related gaffe led to many online questioning those that make advance arrangements for the Republican vice presidential nominee, with one X user claiming he “ has the worst advance team in modern election history.”

Just last week he was roundly mocked online over a trip to the supermarket, also in Pennsylvania, where he bemoaned the steep cost of eggs, claiming that Harris’ economic policies had led to the price being $4.

The problem? When footage of the visit emerged, Vance was quickly called out by viewers who spotted the price tag of a dozen eggs behind him was actually $2.99.

And in Philadelphia, the Ohio senator tried to crack a joke when ordering a Philly cheesesteak at the famed Pat’s King of Steaks, but he wound up being accused of committing a “crime against humanity” after it fell flat.

JD Vance claimed eggs cost $4 but he was caught out by the price tag behind him (AP)

In August, Vance admitted the Trump campaign screwed up after an awkward visit to a donut shop in Valdosta, Georgia. The GOP VP nominee struggled to make small talk while buying baked goods with an employee who clearly did not want to be on camera.

The excruciating moment went viral. “I just felt terrible for that woman,” Vance later said.