JD Vance tapped as Donald Trump's running mate
Republican Ohio U.S. Senator JD Vance has been tapped as the vice presidential candidate for Donald Trump.
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
Well that didn't last long.Throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday morning one of the most radical political transformations in US history was being written. Old Trump–the nasty, malevolent, political operative who is bent on vengeance and stealing elections–was no more. Political insiders, commentators and writers were being briefed that, after the shooting and his miraculous escape on Saturday, a new man had risen.He even planned to rip up his RNC script and instead of plans to attack Bide
WASHINGTON (AP) — Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
The former president talked about what he said immediately after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
The Ohio senator has made a whole lot of negative statements about Trump, something people on social media were happy to point out.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
"As a Latina, my top political concerns are every single thing in Project 2025. It's like they looked at everything on the liberal and leftist agenda and just said, 'Let's do the opposite.'"
The FBI identified the shooter as a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. His employer says he passed a background check for his job.
The former president explained how his speech this week will be "a lot different" after he survived an assassination attempt.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith intends to appeal a judge's dismissal of the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
Already, we can see the battlelines being drawn in what may become a very ugly fight over a deeply shocking incident.
Ana Navarro spoke out against a "20-year-old, lone wolf, white whackjob with easy access to a gun," while Joy Behar said the suspect's ammunition purchase should've been reported.
Even amid bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at that
‘We are in a battle between GOOD and EVIL,’ Greene writes as she blames shooting on the Democrats
CNN anchor Jake Tapper condemned the United States’ current era of political violence in an impassioned monologue on Sunday, rebuking it as “repugnant and un-American,” after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.“I keep hearing from politicians this morning that political violence has no place in America,” Tapper said on State of the Union, his voice cracking in his delivery. “Would that that were true. We are living in an era of political violence.”Tapper
The Butler County Sheriff told CNN that the officer who encountered the shooter did not have forewarning that he’d be armed
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York