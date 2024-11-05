JD Vance Utterly Trashed Over 'Jaw-Dropping' Closing Insult Of Kamala Harris

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance on Monday — the eve of the 2024 election — faced backlash for describing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris as “trash.”

Vance went to great lengths during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, to paint former president and current GOP nominee Donald Trump’s MAGA movement as inclusive and loving as he urged voters not to nix longtime friendships with or shun family members who vote “the wrong way” on Tuesday.

Vance then undid all that posturing, though, as — in a reference to President Joe Biden’s since-clarified claim that Trump supporters are “garbage” — he listed why Trump fans aren’t.

“Our message to Kamala Harris is very simple,” Vance said. “The citizens of this country are not garbage for thinking you’re doing a bad job. The citizens of this country are not racist for thinking you ought to close down that damn southern border. The citizens of this country are not garbage for wanting to be able to afford groceries and a nice place to live.”

Then he concluded, “But in two days, we are gonna take out the trash in Washington, D.C. And the trash’s name is Kamala Harris.”

Watch from the 32-minute mark here:

The comment went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote, “Not too sure that Republicans going from calling Puerto Ricans garbage to calling a woman garbage is the whiz-bang political chess move they think it is.”

Not too sure that Republicans going from calling Puerto Ricans garbage to calling a woman garbage is the whiz-bang political chess move they think it is https://t.co/TNd1JuOZFS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2024

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, meanwhile, asked Vance if it was really his closing message of the election campaign.

“I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?” Steele added. “‘Family values’ much? It’s been amazing to watch your ambition drive you to become the very things you once said about Trump.”

This is your closing message @JDVance? I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?“family values” much?

It’s been amazing to watch your ambition drive you to become the very things you once said about Trump. https://t.co/Wu7SrosmoA — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 5, 2024

Others agreed, calling it “jaw-dropping” and “the kind of language you use when you’re losing.”

JD Vance: “We are going to take out the trash in Washington DC, and the trash’s name is Kamala Harris.”



This is the kind of language you use when you’re losing. pic.twitter.com/nFev0KZK01 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 4, 2024

In a disgusting, jaw dropping moment, a screaming and angry JD Vance calls Vice President Kamala Harris “trash”. pic.twitter.com/NN9dnmP1tT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2024

Trash is what JD Vance sees when he looks in the mirror, not when he looks at Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. Trash is what he came from and all he'll ever be. So on Tuesday, let's vanquish him to the dustbin of all the other loser VP never-will-be's. https://t.co/4h4hBf1Skcpic.twitter.com/HFc9fZOaSz — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) November 4, 2024

JD Vance is ending this hateful campaign in the most angry and misogynistic way possible. What a weird, nasty SOB.pic.twitter.com/fubiq9VSjL — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 4, 2024

I can’t imagine his spouse or his children being proud of him.



As a mother, absolutely appalled.



pic.twitter.com/2AO7drUZ0n — MARIA TERESA KUMAR VOTE EARLY 🗳️🇵🇷🥥 (@MariaTeresa) November 4, 2024

BREAKING: After a week of pearl clutching over “garbage” comments taken out of context, JD Vance straight up calls Kamala Harris trash. There’s no disputing what he meant to say here. Where’s the outrage from MAGA? pic.twitter.com/yRlLoLTN2k — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) November 4, 2024

Related...