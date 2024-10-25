JD Vance: the VP candidate raised in a Rust Belt home by a drug-addict mother

JD Vance, the 40-year-old Senator of Ohio, has been named by Donald Trump as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election - Jeff Dean/AP

When JD Vance released his ode to a forgotten Middle America in 2016, he became an instant literary icon.

Hillbilly Elegy, his memoir-cum-analysis of the Rust Belt’s decline, and a candid account of the poverty it had wrought, was a cult success which drew on his first-hand experience of violence and addiction.

The timing of the publication was significant. Donald Trump was making his longshot bid for the presidency the same year by tapping into the frustrations of working-class voters who felt left behind by a political elite.

Trump’s surprise success made Mr Vance a useful intermediary between his blue-collar base and a bemused US news media.

Mr Vance held up his fist at the Republican convention, a tribute to how Trump responded after an attempt on his life - Julia Nikhinson

Both understood something many establishment politicians had failed to grasp: America’s working class was ready to leave the Democratic Party behind.

And yet the two men could not have been more different, both in their backgrounds and visions for the future.

Trump, the son of a real estate developer, had enjoyed the high life for decades: gracing the pages of New York’s gossip columns as a firm fixture of the city’s high society.

Mr Vance was born into a far humbler environment in the steel town of Middletown, Ohio, raised in an unstable home by a drug-addicted mother, he leveraged his academic talent into a lucrative career as a lawyer and venture capitalist.

The change in view of Mr Vance, who had described himself as a 'never Trump guy', secured him the endorsement of the former president in Ohio's senate race in 2022

With the platform Hillbilly Elegy had given him, Mr Vance became bracketed with Trump for his ability to tap into the concerns of blue-collar workers in the Rust Belt.

But he made his disdain for the Republican 2016 presidential candidate clear, declaring himself as a “never Trump guy”.

More familiar than most with the scourge of America’s opioid addiction, Mr Vance compared Trump’s candidacy to cultural heroin, branding him “America’s Hitler”.

By the time he was eyeing a political career of his own in 2021, Mr Vance had made a shrewd assessment of the landscape and underwent a conversion to Trumpism.

JD Vance arrives to accept his vice presidential nomination on the opening day of the Republican National Convention - ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I’ve been very open about the fact that I did say those critical things, and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy,” he told Fox in 2021.

In his debate against Tim Walz on Oct 1, he said: “I’ve always been open and sometimes, of course, I’ve disagreed with the president, but I’ve also been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump.”

His newfound fealty secured him the endorsement of the former president in Ohio’s senate race, the most competitive of the 2022 midterms, and with it his US Senate seat.

His fierce support for Trump in Congress, as well as his skill on both cable news and the campaign trail, has now seen him achieve what would have been unthinkable a few short years ago.

Mr Vance pictured with his wife Usha in 2022 - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As Trump’s 2024 running mate, the 40-year-old could become one of the youngest vice presidents in US history.

Many see opportunism in Mr Vance’s about-face, but friends claim the shift was a reaction to what he viewed as the media’s hysterical response to Trump’s presidency.

“It was a gradual shift that I think was really triggered by the media and the Left’s overreaction to Trump,” one friend told ABC News.

Nevertheless, Mr Vance’s political nous is unmistakable.

He endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential nomination in January 2023 when many in the GOP cautiously held back - wondering whether Florida governor Ron DeSantis might be a safer bet to win back the White House.

Mr Vance near the US Capitol building in Washington in 2017 - The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump insiders say the 78-year-old, known to place a premium on loyalty, took note of Mr Vance’s early support.

He was rewarded when Trump announced at the GOP convention in Milwaukee in July: “The person best suited to assume the position of vice president of the United States is Senator JD Vance”.

Close friend of Donald Jnr

His close friendship with Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jnr, was instrumental to the decision. Don Jnr has long admired Mr Vance’s ability to connect with the Trump base and his skills as a communicator.

Most important of all, according to Trump insiders, is their conviction that Mr Vance’s sincerity will make him a more forceful advocate for their America-first platform.

“He actually believes” the policies he is promoting, one source said.

During his brief tenure in the US Senate, Mr Vance has challenged the legitimacy of the prosecutions against Trump and questioned the results of the 2020 election.

JD Vance and his wife Usha with Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at the Republican National Convention - Carolyn Kaster

He has also been a vocal critic of US aid to Ukraine and moderated his position on abortion to align with Trump’s more ambiguous rhetoric on the issue.

The Trump campaign believes Mr Vance’s ability to connect with Rust Belt voters, in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania in particular, will be a major asset on their path to the White House.

His political intelligence has given him a unique ability to connect with both working-class voters, thanks to his blue-collar background, and also highly educated suburban voters who admire his Ivy League pedigree.

A gifted student, he served as a US Marine before receiving a bachelor’s degree in his home state and attending Yale Law School.

It was a disassociation with his peers at Yale that is credited with first shaping his conservatism.

JD Vance and his wife Usha celebrated a the 2024 Republican National Convention - Carolyn Kaster

It was also where he met his wife, Usha, a California native of Indian descent, a highly successful lawyer and until at least 2014, a registered Democrat. The couple have three children.

During the vice presidential debate, he referred repeatedly to his children and said he wanted to put forward a “pro-family” platform at the 2024 election.

“I have three beautiful little kids at home, seven, four and two, and I love them very much,” he said.

After a stint in corporate law, Mr Vance relocated to San Francisco making his fortune as a venture capitalist under the tech billionaire and GOP activist Peter Thiel.

He left Silicon Valley behind to run for the Senate, and further eschewed the world he had once inhabited with his fiercely pro-Trump posture.

“Not many people would make the decision to reject the charmed life that came with being the toast of the elites the way JD did,” his close friend told ABC News.

However, Mr Vance has maintained ties with key players in Silicon Valley — in particular the influential Mr Thiel — and helped organise fundraisers with deep-pocketed donors for Trump’s campaign.

Amid the speculation over Mr Vance’s selection as Trump’s running mate, a great deal of attention has also been paid to his beard, given Trump’s reported distaste for facial hair.

Mr Vance appeared with Trump at the Republican National Convention - Julia Nikhinson

Some close to Mr Vance say the focus on the superficial is in fact a good metaphor for his political evolution. The shift from boyish puppy fat to full beard is representative of the “severe masculinism” he now espouses, one friend told the Washington Post.

Trump’s senior advisers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, believe that Vance can still bridge the divide. Trump’s “record of success”, they said, “coupled with JD Vance’s inspirational biography, military service, and dedication to America’s working families, will appeal to voters of all backgrounds”, across the country.

Together, the advisers said, the pair “are the most unifying and competitive ticket in political history”.