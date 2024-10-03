JD Vance's Claim About Trump's 'Common Sense' Leads To Brutal Reminders

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), the Republican candidate for vice president, offered up a two-word summary of his running mate that isn’t going over very well with his critics.

Playing off a line he used during Tuesday night’s debate with Democratic counterpart Tim Walz, Vance wrote a message on X praising Donald Trump for having governed with “common sense” during his term as president.

Vance’s critics delivered a not-so-subtle reminder that Trump’s presidency was marked by anything but “common sense.”

They fired back on X:

