JD Vance's Claim About Trump's 'Common Sense' Leads To Brutal Reminders

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), the Republican candidate for vice president, offered up a two-word summary of his running mate that isn’t going over very well with his critics.

Playing off a line he used during Tuesday night’s debate with Democratic counterpart Tim Walz, Vance wrote a message on X praising Donald Trump for having governed with “common sense” during his term as president.

Vance’s critics delivered a not-so-subtle reminder that Trump’s presidency was marked by anything but “common sense.”

They fired back on X:

Yes, he is perhaps best known for his common sense. https://t.co/IUewBR3Gi8pic.twitter.com/i3TQiIUTNj — Jeffrey Goldfarb (@jgfarb) October 2, 2024

Does inciting violence really count as common sense? https://t.co/WsfWehpS2G — Z (@rookieshooter92) October 2, 2024

No, he didn’t, or this wouldn’t be a contest.

It would be a walk in the park.

But Trump’s absence of common sense, completely egotistical & self-centered behavior, his endless need to portray himself as all-powerful and all-knowing, and traitorous actions changed all that. — Courtney Larsen (@CourtneyLarsen1) October 3, 2024

Someone you called "America's Hitler", "cultural heroin" a "fraud" "unfit for the highest office in the land" has "common sense" even though you messaged your friends in 2020 “Trump has just so thoroughly failed to deliver on his economic populism..." ?https://t.co/Ro346sTh70 — Mary Ward (@Wardmaryb) October 2, 2024

Donald Trump governed with common sense?! 😳 You know better. You have described him as unfit for office and compared him to Hitler. — Jeff Rude (@JeffRudeGolf) October 3, 2024

Because nothing says common sense, like injecting bleach into your veins or shining a UV light up your ass https://t.co/cVvULMLQsK — VTRN83 (@VTRN831) October 2, 2024

Remember, VPs aren’t in power. Civics 101. Also, common sense and Trump? Nope. But he is a 34 times felon. — E.B. Starr (@EBStarr3) October 3, 2024

Trump bungled the Covid pandemic. He fired the emergency response team. 1,000,000 Americans died on his watch. How can you say he governed with common sense by telling people to inject bleach??? pic.twitter.com/qWaAXtSswf — 𝕂𝕚𝕥 🔆🌸🌼 (@SurferKit) October 2, 2024