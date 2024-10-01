JD Vance's Ex-Boss Names Weak Spot For Tim Walz To Exploit In Debate

Former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum on Monday talked about how Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz may be able to rile GOP rival JD Vance during their upcoming debate, like Kamala Harris did to Donald Trump during their presidential head-to-head.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” Frum said on CNN of Vance, who wrote for Frum’s FrumForum website from 2009 to 2012 under a pseudonym.

Trump’s running mate is “very brittle” and his “public persona is a fake,” Frum noted.

“He’s someone that when he’s exposed becomes very petulant, very peevish, very angry and very controlling. That’s going to be the task at this debate, is can Walz successfully hold the mirror up, keep it there and let America see what it’s choice is?”

Watch here:

Frum, now a senior editor at The Atlantic, dove into the theme in an essay published Sunday, titled “J. D. Vance’s Thin Skin Makes Him Vulnerable.”

Trump critic-turned-acolyte Vance “is both opportunistic and stubborn, an unstable combination,” Frum wrote. “That’s one of many vulnerabilities that an adroit opponent can exploit. Walz has deftly used some of them already. He gets his chance to use more on national television Tuesday night.”

Read that full essay here.

