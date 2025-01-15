USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

JD Vance's mom plans to attend inauguration after health scare: 'Nothing will stop me'

Victoria Moorwood, USA TODAY NETWORK
After a health scare, Vice President-elect JD Vance's mom is still determined to support her son at his inauguration Monday.

Vance's mom, Beverly Aikins, was hospitalized in Kettering, Ohio – around 20 miles from Middletown, Vance's hometown – in late December. In a Facebook post Sunday, Aikins said she experienced heart issues and underwent hernia surgery, and that Vance had visited her at the hospital.

"I must also mention my boy, JD, who investigated and interviewed my surgeon, visited me despite his busy life and insisting I get the VIP treatment while in the hospital," she wrote in a post thanking her medical team.

Aikins was discharged from the hospital Jan. 9. She said she still plans to head to Washington, D.C. this weekend to attend the inauguration.

Beverly Aikins, JD Vance's mother and Middletown resident, still plans to attend his inauguration following a health scare.
Beverly Aikins, JD Vance's mother and Middletown resident, still plans to attend his inauguration following a health scare.

"My recovery is slow, but I have an inauguration to attend on January 20," her post read. "Nothing will stop me from being there."

Aikins supported her son at political events throughout his campaign. She attended the Republican National Convention in July when Vance was announced as President-elect Donald Trump's running mate, and she went to Vance's first solo vice presidential rally in Middletown.

At a December council meeting in Middletown, where she still lives, Aikins asked council to acknowledge Vance with signs. The city unveiled those road signs Wednesday and plans to install them after the inauguration.

Aikins was portrayed by Amy Adams in the Netflix adaptation of Vance's best-selling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," in 2020.

Vance's spokesperson did not immediately return a text from The Enquirer.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: JD Vance's mom plans to attend his inauguration after health scare

