JD Vance's plane makes emergency landing in Milwaukee after door malfunction

MILWAUKEE − A plane carrying Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee shortly after takeoff Friday due to a malfunction with the door, the Trump campaign said.

The plane, a Boeing 737, returned to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport shortly after takeoff, where a problem was fixed, campaign spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said in a statement. The plane then departed on its original path for Cincinnati.

"The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal," Van Kirk said Friday afternoon.

More: Tim Walz and JD Vance agree to Oct. 1 debate hosted by CBS

Vance, a senator from Ohio and former president Donald Trump's running mate, had been in Milwaukee Friday for a campaign stop at the Milwaukee Police Association. He made the trip with his wife, Usha, and their German Shepherd. Several reporters were also on the flight.

The incident comes after a plane carrying Trump last week was forced to alter its course over Montana following a mechanical issue.

Lawrence Andrea is Washington correspondent for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY network.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: JD Vance plane makes emergency landing after door malfunction