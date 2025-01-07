Jean-Marie Le Pen, French far-right leader known for fiery rhetoric against immigration, dies at 96

Thomas Adamson, Sylvie Corbet And Elaine Ganley
·8 min read

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France’s far-right National Front who was known for fiery rhetoric against immigration and multiculturalism that earned him both staunch supporters and widespread condemnation, died Tuesday. He was 96.

A polarizing figure in French politics, Le Pen was convicted numerous times of antisemitism, discrimination and inciting racial violence. His statements — including Holocaust denial, racist denunciations of Muslims and immigrants and his 1987 proposal to forcibly isolate people with AIDS in special facilities — shocked his critics and strained his political alliances.

Le Pen routinely countered that he was simply a patriot protecting the identity of “eternal France.”

Le Pen, who once reached the second round of the 2002 presidential election, was eventually estranged from his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who renamed his National Front party, kicked him out and transformed it into one of France’s most powerful political forces while distancing herself from her father’s extremist image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally as the party is now known, confirmed Le Pen’s death in a post on social media platform X. Bardella’s unusually warm tribute highlighted Le Pen’s polemical past, including his ties to the Algerian war, describing him as a “tribune of the people” who “always served France” and expressing condolences to his family, including Marine.

The post appeared to blur the distance the rebranded party had sought to establish between its firebrand founder and its more polished, modern direction under Marine Le Pen.

French President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, expressed “his condolences to (Le Pen's) family and friends,” in an uncharacteristically short statement issued by the presidential palace.

“A historic figure of the far right, he played a role in the public life of our country for almost 70 years, which is now a matter for history to judge,” the statement read.

Marine Le Pen, thousands of kilometers (miles) away in the French territory of Mayotte, was inspecting the aftermath of destructive Cyclone Chido at the time of her father’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his exclusion from the party in 2015, Le Pen’s divisive legacy endures, marking decades of French political history and shaping the trajectory of the far right.

His death came at a crucial time for his daughter. She now faces a potential prison term and a ban on running for political office if convicted in an embezzling trial.

A fixture for decades in French politics, the fiery Jean-Marie Le Pen was a wily political strategist and gifted orator who used his charisma to captivate crowds with his anti-immigration message.

The portly, silver-haired son of a Breton fisherman viewed himself as a man with a mission — to keep France French under the banner of the National Front. Picking Joan of Arc as the party’s patron saint, Le Pen made Islam, and Muslim immigrants, his primary target, blaming them for the economic and social woes of France.

A former paratrooper and Foreign Legionnaire who fought in Indochina and Algeria, he led sympathizers into political and ideological battles with a panache that became a signature of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I advance, follow me; if I die, avenge me; if I shirk, kill me,” Le Pen said at a 1990 party congress, reflecting the theatrical style that for decades fed the fervor of followers.

Le Pen, who lost an eye in a street fight in his youth and for years wore a black eyepatch, was a constant force in French political life, impossible for politicians of the left or right to ignore.

In election after election, he proved the spoiler, forcing rivals to scramble to counter him, and sometimes stoop to harvest far-right votes.

Le Pen had recently been exempted from prosecution on health grounds from a high-profile trial over his party’s suspected embezzlement of European Parliament funds that opened in September.

French judicial authorities placed Le Pen under legal guardianship in February at the request of his family as his health declined, French media reported. He had been in frail health for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le Pen was notably convicted in 1990 for a radio remark made three years earlier in which he referred to the Nazi gas chambers as a “detail in World War II history.” In 2015, he repeated the remark, saying he “did not at all” regret it, triggering the ire of his daughter — by then the party leader — and a new conviction in 2016.

He also was convicted for a 1988 remark linking in a play on words a Cabinet minister with the Nazi crematory ovens, and for a 1989 comment blaming the “Jewish international” for helping seed “this anti-national spirit.”

In another setback, Le Pen lost his European Parliament seat in 2002 for a year for assaulting a Socialist politician during a 1997 election campaign.

More recently, Le Pen and 26 National Front officials, including his daughters Marine and Yann Le Pen, have been accused of using money destined for EU parliamentary aides to pay staff who instead did political work for the party between 2004 and 2016, in violation of the 27-nation bloc’s regulations. Jean-Marie Le Pen was deemed unfit to testify.

Born June 20, 1928, in the Brittany village of Trinite-Sur-Mer, to Jean Le Pen, a fisherman who would die in World War II, and his wife Anne-Marie, Jean-Marie Le Pen proved an ambitious son attracted early on to the extreme right.

Armed with law and political science degrees, Le Pen made his way to Paris, and at 27 became the youngest lawmaker in the National Assembly under the banner of the Union for the Defense of Shopkeepers and Artisans, run by Pierre Poujade. His career never strayed from the far-right path.

In 1963, he and Leon Gaultier, who served in the Waffen SS, founded a company, SERP, that churned out political discourses. With the neo-fascist group New Order, Le Pen founded the National Front on Oct. 5, 1972.

It would take more than a decade for the party to emerge as a political force — in a September 1983 municipal election when Jean-Pierre Stirbois won 16.7% of the votes in the town of Dreux, west of Paris.

A year later, the party won 11% in European parliamentary elections and seated 10 deputies. The message was clear: France could no longer ignore Le Pen. The party’s entry as a force in national politics came two years later in legislative elections that gave Le Pen’s party 35 seats in France’s National Assembly.

By then, Le Pen had replaced the black eyepatch and begun polishing his scrappy image.

In 1988, he startled the nation by taking 14% of the vote in the first round of presidential elections. Fourteen years later, in his fifth bid for the presidency, he outdid that — scoring 16.8%, coming second behind Jacques Chirac and reaching the two-man runoff.

France shuddered, Europe trembled and the National Front gloated. But a Le Pen victory was not to be. In a rare joining of forces, supporters of the right and left poured into the streets of France in a massive show of solidarity against him. On May 5, 2002, Chirac was returned to office with a record 82% of the vote.

Throughout the years, Le Pen’s political line never wavered.

In a 2003 speech, he said he wanted the notion of “national preference” written into the French Constitution to limit employment, housing opportunities and other social assistance to French citizens. Immigration is “the greatest danger we’re facing,” he said.

“Me? Racist? It’s a gag, a gag,” Le Pen once told The Associated Press. “But I’m not for the melting pot. I’m for the defense of one’s culture. I’d despair if I found the culture of Brooklyn in France.”

His private life was tumultuous.

An explosion destroyed the family apartment building in 1976 but injured neither Le Pen nor his wife and three children.

The French media relished recounting Le Pen’s divorce saga from wife Pierrette Lalanne. In a reflection of that bitter separation, she famously posed for Playboy in 1987, partly dressed in a risque maid’s costume. The magazine quoted her as saying she was responding to her husband’s Playboy interview in which he said she could become a housekeeper if she needed money.

He married for a second time in 1991, to Jeanne-Marie Paschos, known as Jany.

Le Pen began laying the groundwork for his succession at a party congress in 2003, naming Marine — the youngest of his three daughters — to the post of vice president. In 2011, she became party president and in 2017 and 2022 reached the presidential runoff herself. Both times she lost to centrist Emmanuel Macron, but with a shrinking margin. She is considered a leading potential contender for the next presidential election in 2027.

But her softer style and attempts to distance the party from the most extreme of his views soon brought her into conflict with her father. His refusal to desist from antisemitic provocations clashed with her bid to rid the National Front of its pariah status.

She removed him from the party he co-founded, and in 2018 divested him of his title of honorary president-for-life. A few months later she changed the National Front name to National Rally as part of her strategy to renew the party’s image.

Her father called it the “toughest blow” the party had faced since its founding.

Throughout his life, Jean-Marie Le Pen refused to cede, or be silenced.

“I’m a moral authority for the movement ... and I don’t have the habit of keeping my opinions to myself,” Le Pen told The AP in 2014 as the father-daughter feud gained momentum.

As Le Pen’s health deteriorated in recent years, he was hospitalized several times, including after he suffered a stroke.

Le Pen is survived by his wife and three daughters, Marie-Caroline, Yann and Marine.

___

Ganley, who retired from The Associated Press, contributed to this report.

Thomas Adamson, Sylvie Corbet And Elaine Ganley, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Roman coffin as heavy as polar bear found by road

    The 1,500-year-old artefact will feature on the new series of BBC Two's Digging for Britain.

  • McDonald's workers make fresh harassment claims

    Workers at the fast-food chain tell the BBC they still face sexual abuse despite pledges to improve safeguarding.

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Judge finds Giuliani in civil contempt in 2020 election workers' case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A judge on Monday found Rudy Giuliani to be in civil contempt of court in a case brought by two Georgia election workers that the former New York City Mayor falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan said Giuliani had not complied with requests from the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, for information that could help them determine which of his assets may be turned over to pay off the defamation judgment. "The fact that he is a busy person who in the past relied on others is not an excuse for noncompliance," Liman said.

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Top Putin Ally 'Apologised' To Ukraine And Blamed Russian Leader For War, Zelenskyy Claims

    The Ukrainian president said Aleksandr Lukashenko rung him on the "second or third day" after Putin's invasion.

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • Trump denies report that his team is eyeing pared-back tariffs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday denied a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports, deepening uncertainty among business leaders about future U.S. trade policies. Trump responded on his Truth Social platform after the Washington Post cited three sources familiar with the matter as saying that Trump aides were exploring a narrower approach to tariffs, focused on certain critical sectors.