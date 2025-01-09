Jean Smart Urges TV Networks Not to Air Hollywood Award Shows and Instead Donate the Revenue to Fire Victims and First Responders

Jean Smart has a message for TV networks planning to air Hollywood award shows following the Los Angeles fires.

Late Wednesday night, Smart took to Instagram to urge TV networks to “seriously consider” not airing any award shows during “Hollywood’s season of celebration,” and instead donate the revenue to first responders and L.A. fire victims.

“Attention! With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to victims of the fires and the firefighters,” Smart wrote.

The Golden Globe winner has 159,000 followers on Instagram.

While not naming names, Smart is most likely referring to events like the Academy Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be broadcast by ABC, E Network and Netflix respectively.

The litany of Los Angeles fires has already proven difficult for many organizations hosting ceremonies this awards season. SAG had to cancel their live nominations announcement and instead revealed the nominees via a press release on Wednesday, while the voting deadline for the Academy Awards, which opened Jan. 8, has already been pushed from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14. As for the Critics Choice Awards, the ceremony, originally set for Jan. 12, has been postponed to Jan. 26.

Outside of award shows, films like “The Last Showgirl,” “Wolf Man” and “Unstoppable” have all canceled their red carpet premieres. The BAFTA Tea Party, the AFI Awards luncheon and AARP’s Movies for Grownups have also all been postponed.

