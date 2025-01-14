Jean Valjean Origin Film in the Works From Éric Besnard, Starring Gregory Gadebois (EXCLUSIVE)

The origin story of Jean Valjean, the iconic protagonist of Victor Hugo’s masterpiece “Les Misérables,” is being brought to the bigscreen by Éric Besnard, the French director of 18th-century set movie “Delicieux.”

The movie, which just started filming on Jan. 14 amid the lush landscapes of Southern France, has been boarded by Federations Studios’ sales label Ginger & Fed spearheaded by Sabine Chemaly. The project is being teased to buyers at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris which kicked off on Monday (Jan. 13).

“Valjean” reteams Besnard with French actor Gregory Gadebois who starred in his previous film, the 19th-century set movie “Louise Violet.” Gadebois stars as Valjean, opposite Bernard Campan, Isabelle Carré and Alexandra Lamy.

Clément Miserez and Matthieu Warter at Mediawan-owned banner Radar Films is producing. Warner Bros. France will release the film locally. France 3 Cinéma is a co-producer. “Valjean” is also backed by Ciné+, OCS, HBO Max, Entourage and Cinécap.

Chemaly told Variety that the ambitious feature will chart “Valjean’s transformation from a hardened criminal to a good man and a hero after his pivotal encounter with a benevolent bishop.”

“As with Eric Besnard’s previous films, such as ‘Delicieux’ or ‘Louise Violet,’ ‘Valjean’ has a humanistic dimension and deals with redemption,” says Chemaly, who describes the film as the “origin story” of Valjean, and his “metamorphosis.”

The film charts the journey of Jean Valjean who is embittered when he is released from prison and does not believe in anything anymore. He’s ostracized and considered dangerous; but his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets a bishop who treats him with kindness and generosity, despite Valjean robbing him.

“This act of kindness by the bishop is a turning point for Jean Valjean, as it shows him that there is still good in the world. He begins to question his own choices and starts to see that there is another path for him. The film follows the steps that lead to Jean Valjean to become the man he was always meant to be, a good man who wants to help others,” says Chemaly. Besides Valjean, the film’s key characters are the bishop, as well as his servant and sister.

Budgeted at 7 million euros, the movie features a bevy of exterior sets, with an emphasis on nature, as in Besnard’s previous films. Radar Films’ track record include many popular movies, such as the “Belle et Sebastien” franchise, and more recently “On the Wandering Paths” starring Jean Dujardin.

On the heels of the success of “The Count of Monte-Cristo” and “The Three Musketeers” – produced by another Mediawan-owned outfit, Chapter 2 –, “Valjean” is expected to spark interest from international buyers.

Ginger & Fed’s sales slate also includes “The Future Awaits,” Niels Tavernier’s WWII-set drama based on the true story of a Holocaust survivor.

