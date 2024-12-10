Jeanine Pirro Cautions Jesse Watters Over Dark Take On CEO Shooting Suspect

Jesse Watters on Monday suggested it would be a good thing if the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, was killed in prison, prompting a word of warning from his fellow Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Law enforcement arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, in connection to last week’s shooting outside a Manhattan hotel. He was charged with second-degree murder as well as three gun charges and forgery.

“This guy was obviously looking for notoriety. And good, he’s got it. Now, he’s a prep school kid. He’s politically connected in Maryland,” Watters said on “The Five” of the suspect, an Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland family.

“This guy’s not ready. He’s way too soft. He’s gonna get annihilated on the inside, and good,” Watters said. “If he’s not gonna get the death penalty, maybe someone will do him justice behind bars. That’s all I have to say about that.”

“You should stop there,” Pirro told him.

Watters replied, “people say that a lot,” prompting laughter from the panelists.

Mangione was charged in New York, where there is no death penalty.

Watters: He’s way too soft. He’s going to get annihilated. If he's not going to get the death penalty, maybe someone will do him justice behind bars



Jeanine: You should stop there pic.twitter.com/NFuvKNhshv — Acyn (@Acyn) December 9, 2024

Thompson’s killing on Wednesday has sparked much extreme commentary across the board.

Social media has been flooded with support for the shooter and people expressing a lack of sympathy for the insurance executive. Many comments include versions of “thoughts and prayers are out of network” — a play on language that insurance companies use to deny coverage.

Police said Monday that Mangione was found with a manifesto that indicated he has “ill will towards corporate America.”

Bullets recovered at the scene of the shooting were reportedly marked with words like “delay” and “deny,” tactics that insurers are accused of using to avoid paying claims.

Related...