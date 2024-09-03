Jeanna - Aidan Hutchinson 1-on-1

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Had Multiple Surgeries This Summer
This Boston Bruins superstar had multiple surgeries this offseason.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star to Miss Entire 2024-25 Season
This former Boston Bruins defenseman will officially miss the entire 2024-25 season.
- Sky News
Yulia Putintseva apologises to ball girl after 'terrible behaviour' at US Open
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has apologised after she came under fire for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open. The 29-year-old was on her way to a third-round defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paolini when she was booed by the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York after appearing to snub a ball girl. Footage shows three balls being tossed towards Putintseva ahead of her next serve - but the player ignored them, staring back at the girl without moving her position.
- The Hockey News
Report: Mattias Norlinder declines Montreal Canadiens' offer
Norlinder is currently a free agent
- The Canadian Press
Ukrainian badminton player chasing first Paralympic medal with an unexpected guest in the stands
PARIS (AP) — Oksana Kozyna’s Paralympic debut was sure to have some unexpected moments, but the surprise she received last week might beat anything that could have happened on the court.
- CNN Sports
Hunter Woodhall watched his wife become Olympic champion in Paris. Now, it’s his turn to win gold at the Paralympics
US sprinter Hunter Woodhall doesn’t need to look far for inspiration at this year’s Paralympic Games.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Could Have New Plan With Jeremy Swayman
The Boston Bruins may have a new approach with their star goalie.
- The Canadian Press
Presidents Cup rosters filled minus Justin Thomas and a couple of Canadians
Justin Thomas was left off an American team for the first time since 2016 when Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk went with the next six players in the team standings, a list that included Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Ja'Marr Chase booted from top-5, more AFC predictions
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
- INSIDER
A pickleball lover who made the sport her full-time job debunks 5 of the biggest misconceptions about it
Lydia Hirt, who now works in the pickleball industry, said some people think the sport is easy or that other racquet sports could dampen its shine.
- The Canadian Press
Italian transgender runner fails to reach 400m final at Paralympics
PARIS (AP) — Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to reach the final of the women’s T12 400 meters for visually impaired runners after finishing third in her semifinal at the Paralympic Games on Monday.
- CNN
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani edges closer to historic 50-50 with three steals against Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani moved closer to becoming MLB’s first ever 50-50 player on Monday night, as he racked up three steals in a 11-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking his season total to 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases.
- Deadline
J.K. Rowling Decries Inclusion Of “Cheat” Trans Sprinter Valentina Petrillo In Paris Paralympics
J.K. Rowling and female ex-athletes are among those criticizing the inclusion of transgender Italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo in the Paris Paralympics. Rowling, the Harry Potter author, described Petrillo as a “cheat” after she qualified for the women’s T12 400m semi-finals on Monday. Petrillo will feature in the semi-finals this evening. Petrillo, 51, competed as a …
- Kansas City Star
Chiefs added ‘freaky athlete’ this offseason. Could he open up Andy Reid’s playbook?
“I wouldn’t be shocked if they throw him the ball.”
- The Canadian Press
Dejected Max Verstappen baffled as to how his dominant Red Bull car has become 'a monster'
MONZA, Italy (AP) — What a difference a year makes.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Why Deferred Payments Like the Ones in Seth Jarvis' New Deal With the Hurricanes Are Not the Maple Leafs' Salary Cap Silver Bullet
After Seth Jarvis signed an eight-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes that featured deferred payments, is this a tool that could help the Leafs in the future?
- FTW Outdoors
Fantasy football waiver wire before Week 1: Adonai Mitchell is a good target
Fantasy football season is about to begin, and in this scenario, you've already drafted your squad. But you should t
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL power rankings Week 1: Champion Chiefs in top spot but shuffle occurs behind them
Training camp and the preseason reshaped the top of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 1, with some contenders shifting around.
- BBC
Complaints about McLaren and Mercedes front wings rejected
Formula 1's governing body rejects complaints from Red Bull and Ferrari about the legality of the McLaren and Mercedes front wings.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: WRs (Half-PPR)
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 wide receiver rankings to kick off the 2024 season.