Jeannine Jaramillo begins Friday in Santa Fe

Three men accused of sexual assault in Hay River, N.W.T., in 2022 were found not guilty in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Friday.The three men — Maher Sellemi, Amine Zahi, and Hassen Zellama — were present in court when Judge Vital Ouelette read his verdict. All three embraced their lawyers, and one of the men could be seen wiping tears away.In his decision, Judge Vital Ouelette cited inconsistencies and gaps in the testimony of the two women who alleged they were assaulted as the reason for the acquit