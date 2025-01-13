Jeff Bezos’ Editorial Board Calls Trump’s AG Pick, Who Lobbied for Amazon, ‘Qualified’

Althea Legaspi and Andrew Perez
·3 min read

The Washington Post’s editorial board evaluated President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominees on Sunday, ahead of their confirmation hearings, which begin on Tuesday. In it, the board called Trump’s pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, “qualified” and “serious.” Bondi previously lobbied for Amazon; the Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and executive chair.

“Florida’s former attorney general is qualified; lawyers who have worked with her report that she is serious,” the Post editorial board wrote of Bondi, who was previously Florida’s attorney general and served on Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment trial.

While the board acknowledged, “We would not have picked any of his choices for our hypothetical Cabinet,” it said that is “not the standard” that “should apply when evaluating executive nominees for Senate confirmation. The president-elect won the election. He deserves deference in building his team, and the Americans who elected him deserve an operational government, absent disqualifying deficiencies in competence, temperament or philosophy.” (The editorial board gave two of Trump’s 15 Cabinet Secretary nominees — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the thumbs down.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Naming Bondi as qualified might seem odd, given the paper’s previous reporting on the Trump loyalist. But in light of Bezos killing the Post‘s endorsement of Kamala Harris, Bezos sending a hearty congrats along with his fellow billionaires to Trump following the election, Bondi’s previous Amazon lobbying connection, and the Post‘s refusal to run a cartoon critical of Bezos from Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes (who then resigned), the paper expressing support for Bondi to lead the Justice Department feels like what one should expect in the years ahead.

Bondi is a partner at Ballard Partners, which lobbies for Amazon. She was listed as lobbying for Amazon in 2020, the last year of Trump’s first term. The firm reported that Bondi lobbied the White House for Amazon on issues related to autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles. She also lobbied for the company on trade issues.

Reporters working in newsrooms like the Post operate independently of the opinion and editorial sections (in fact, staff was furious when the Harris endorsement was nixed), and the paper’s previous reporting doesn’t jive with the thumbs up its board has given. In December, the newspaper noted that Bondi pushed baseless claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. In November, it ran a column from Philip Bump discussing how Bondi has used her authority to aid Trump in the past, and how Trump is likely counting on her to “exact retribution within the department for investigating Trump and his 2016 campaign.”

The outlet also reported on a $25,000 donation made in 2013 from the Donald J. Trump Foundation to the then-Florida AG while Bondi was deciding whether to investigate 22 fraud claims against Trump University. Following the donation, Bondi, who was gearing up for a 2014 reelection campaign, declined to take action against Trump University. In 2016, Trump aides said the foundation made a mistake with the donation, which was a potential violation of federal rules that prohibit charities from giving aid to political candidates.

More from Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

Best of Rolling Stone

Sign up for RollingStone's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Sen. Britt argues for GOP bill to detain undocumented immigrants accused of theft

    Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) speaks to CNN’s Jake Tapper about aims for the Laken Riley Act granting new power to dictate immigration enforcement — including whether to detain individual migrants.

  • Russia's unjammable drones are causing chaos. A tech firm says it has a fix to help Ukraine fight back.

    Fiber-optic drones are highly dangerous, as they can't be jammed with traditional electronic warfare and are difficult to detect.

  • Feeling sick? Alberta flu numbers hit highest point of season so far

    If you've noticed more people feeling sick lately, you're not imagining things. The latest numbers from Alberta Health show a recent spike in cases of influenza A. Jo Horwood speaks with experts about what's different this flu season, and which parts of the province are experiencing the highest number of infections.

  • China's export growth quickens amid trade risks, imports surprise

    China's export growth picked up steam in December, while imports recovered, closing out the year on a positive note as the world's second-largest economy braces for mounting trade risks with the incoming U.S. administration. Outbound shipments in December rose 10.7% year-on-year, customs data showed on Monday, beating 7.3% growth forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and improving from November's 6.7% increase. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, set to return to the White House next week, has proposed hefty tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking fears of a renewed trade war between the two superpowers.

  • GOP Sen. Britt says Trump will ‘make sure the people of California have what they need’

    Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) said Sunday that she is confident President-elect Trump will ensure Californians “have what they need” as they rebuild from the wildfires. In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Jake Tapper asked whether she thinks Trump should honor President Biden’s pledge for the federal government to cover 100 percent of…

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix learns difficult, but valuable lesson in losing playoff debut against Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Nix’s first taste of the NFL playoffs quickly turned bitter after a sweet start.

  • Former FBI director Wray says he stepped down as Trump ‘intended to make a change’

    Former FBI director Christopher Wray said he stepped down because it was clear President-elect Trump “intended to make a change” with the agency. “My decision to retire from the FBI, I have to tell you, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Wray said in an exit interview with CBS’s…

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • GOP Rep. Blows Hole in Lindsey Graham’s Whining About Taxes

    Senator Lindsay Graham on Sunday had his tax cuts argument comprehensively pulled apart by a member of his own party. On Fox News’ weekend broadcast of Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo played a clip from an interview with the veteran GOP lawmaker in which he railed against New York’s policy of letting residents deduct certain taxes paid to state and local governments on their federal forms, known as the SALT deduction. Graham said during the clip: “I’m saying that as we negotiate tax

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific Covid-conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environmental

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • Opinion: Trump’s Trial Judge Tied Himself Into a Gordian Knot

    The sentencing of former (and future) President Donald J. Trump in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday was the culmination of a titanic legal saga that tested, and arguably rent, the legal and political structure of the United States. But while one might have expected that such a struggle would conclude with a roar, it instead ended with a quiet whimper. It didn’t have to be that way. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had revived the election interference case against Trump after first nearly

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.