Jeff Bezos Overrode His Own Publisher to Kill Washington Post’s Kamala Harris Endorsement

Mega billionaire Jeff Bezos alone made the decision to block The Washington Post, the newspaper he owns, from endorsing a presidential candidate.

The Daily Beast has learned that even Will Lewis, Bezos‘ hand-picked publisher, fought Bezos “tooth and nail” from squelching the prepared editorial endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

The paper’s most senior opinion columnists Friday night fired back at Bezos for blocking publication of their piece—at a time when Donald Trump’s positions “directly threaten freedom of the press and the values of the Constitution.”

“The Washington Post’s decision not to make an endorsement in the presidential campaign is a terrible mistake. It represents an abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love, and for which we have worked a combined 218 years,” they wrote.

Bezos, who bought The Washington Post from the storied Graham family in 2013, censored his newspaper from taking a position in what is questionably the most consequential U.S election of any voter living today.

“Will Lewis fought tooth and nail against this,” a source familiar with the Post’s internal discussions told the Beast. “He argued with Bezos.”

It’s a surprising twist, given the uproar Lewis stirred when he was first hired as publisher and CEO amid ethics questions and his alleged role in a hacking scandal at the British tabloid he previously worked for in the U.K.

But apparently he sided with journalists in the newsroom who were outraged over Bezos’s 11th-hour decision—literally 11 days before Election Day—to censor their free speech.

Legendary Pulitzer-Prize winning Post journalist David Maraniss told the Daily Beast earlier on Friday: “I find this contemptible.... This is an act not of benign neutrality but of cowardice in the face of the biggest challenge to democracy in our post-WWII lifetimes.”

“Ben Bradlee, ten years dead, is mightily p---ed in his grave,” Maraniss continued.

The eight columnists who issued a strong but measured joint statement condemning the action by Bezos are: E.J. Dionne Jr.; David Ignatius; Ruth Marcus; Dana Milbank; Eugene Robinson; Jennifer Rubin; Karen Tumulty and Perry Bacon Jr.

“This is a moment for the institution to be making clear its commitment to democratic values, the rule of law and international alliances, and the threat that Donald Trump poses to them—the precise points The Post made in endorsing Trump’s opponents in 2016 and 2020,” they wrote.

The columnists insisted there is “no contradiction” between The Post’s role as an independent newspaper and its longstanding tradition of making political endorsements.

“That has never been more true than in the current campaign,” they wrote. “An independent newspaper might someday choose to back away from making presidential endorsements. But this isn’t the right moment, when one candidate is advocating positions that directly threaten freedom of the press and the values of the Constitution.”

Lewis, however, wrote on Friday, “The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates."