Jeff Bezos sees no threat from Musk's Trump ties in competitive space race

Jeff Bezos told Reuters on Sunday that he trusts Elon Musk will not leverage his relationship with President-elect Donald Trump against Blue Origin. Bezos expressed optimism about the new administration's space policies, crediting Musk for prioritising public interest over personal gain.

"Elon has been very clear that he's doing this for the public interest and not for his personal gain. And I take him at face value," said Bezos, founder of Blue Origin which rivals SpaceX in the space industry.

Bezos is in Cape Canaveral, Florida for the debut launch of Blue Origin's New Glenn, a 30 story-tall rocket that is expected to chip away at SpaceX's market dominance and kick start Blue Origin's long-delayed entrance in the satellite launch business.

Musk, who spent more than a quarter billion dollars to help elect Trump, has had the president-elect's ear on space matters and last month said the US should send missions straight to Mars instead of going to the moon first, raising industry concerns of a major shakeup to NASA's space exploration program.

"My own opinion is that we should do both - we need to go to the moon and we should go to Mars," Bezos said when asked if he was concerned about changes to NASA's moon program.

"What we shouldn't do is start and stop things. We should continue with the lunar program for sure," Bezos said.



