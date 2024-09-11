Jeff Bridges Reveals the Hilarious Nickname His Grandkids Gave Him After He Asked Them to Call Him 'Dude Pa'

Bridges is granddad to daughter Isabelle's two kids, Gracie and Ben

David M. Benett/Getty Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges had one name in mind that he wanted to be called when he became a granddad, but it didn't turn out exactly how he imagined.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 11, The Old Man star, 74, was asked about the name his grandkids call him, sharing that over the years they've changed his name to something a little easier to pronounce.

"I wanted them to call me Dude Pa, but they’ve shortened that down to just 'Dudie,’ ” Bridges said on the show.

"I hope it's Howdy Doody and not dog doody!" he added as the rest of the GMA anchors laughed. "Anyway, I’m Dudie, man!"

"The Old Man" star Jeff Bridges says he wanted his grandkids to call him "Dude Pa" but "they've shortened that down to Doody." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V36tqSMrf0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 11, 2024

Bridges is dad to daughters Isabelle, Jessica and Hayley, whom he shares with wife Susan Geston. He is "Dudie" to Isabelle's kids Gracie and Ben.

In July 2023, Isabelle shared a sweet photo of Bridges with her daughter Gracie on her Instagram as they spent time together at the beach. Bridges could be seen wearing a floppy hat and navy shirt, while Gracie wore a black T-shirt that read, "Shine Your Light."

"Nice beach walk with Noni and Dudie today," Isabelle captioned her post.

In the past few years, Bridges has gotten closer than ever with his daughters after battling cancerand two bouts of COVID-19 "heightened the experience of most of my philosophies in life,” he shared with PEOPLE in 2023.

“It all gets down to that corny 'L' word — love," the Bad Times at the El Royale star added. "[They] were so supportive about the cancer and COVID. It just brought to my attention how much they loved me, and how much I loved them."

