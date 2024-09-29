Jeff Weather Blog

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
- USA TODAY
Helene leaves behind 'overwhelming' destruction in one small Florida town
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
- United Press International
Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
- CNN
Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
- CNN
Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
- The Weather Network
Helene sabotages southern Ontario's spectacular fall weekend weather
Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario
- Bloomberg
Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyNJ Transit,
- The Conversation
How has the inside of the Earth stayed as hot as the Sun’s surface for billions of years?
Starting at the surface, you would have to dig nearly 2,000 miles before reaching the Earth’s core. No one could survive that trip – and the 10,000-degree F heat once there would vaporize you anyway.
- The Weather Network - Video
Man and dog rescued from sea during Helene's peak
A man and his pooch adrift at sea during Hurricane Helene were among many in Florida who had emergency officials to thank for keeping them safe.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tropical Atlantic is still bustling even after Helene's exit
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Storyful
Footage From Big Bend Shows Hurricane Helene's Brutal Winds
Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful
- USA TODAY
Hurricane forecasters watch an ominously familiar system – and more
Forecasters are watching the Caribbean Sea, where another system appears to be brewing in a similar location to where Hurricane Helene formed.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
