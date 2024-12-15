Jeff Weather Blog

Latest Stories
Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion This Year
We gotta do better in 2025, my fellow Americans.
- CBC
Witness describes 'carnage' of B.C. landslide
B.C.'s Sea to Sky Highway — the highway that connects Vancouver and Whistler — was closed in both directions on Saturday after a massive landslide. CBC's Sohrab Sandhu reports from the scene near Lions Bay.
- The Weather Network
240K+ lose power and 1 highway closed in B.C. as storm winds rage
Intense wind gusts are creating travel and power issues in B.C. Saturday, with escalation in the number of customers sitting in the dark
- The Weather Network
Ontario snowbelts face another 10 to 25 cm of snow by tonight
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
- The Canadian Press
Surrey woman dead after tree falls during B.C windstorm Saturday
VANCOUVER — At least one person is dead after a strong windstorm hit British Columbia's coast Saturday.
- CBC
Highways, parks closed, thousands without power as winds batter B.C.'s South Coast
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to reope
- INSIDER
'Outlander' star David Berry breaks down his 'challenging and weird' sex scene that audiences didn't want to see
A recent episode of the Starz drama took on one of the most-anticipated —and controversial — storylines from Diana Gabaldon's book series.
- TVLine.com
Blue Bloods Boss Explains Series Finale’s Big Death, and Why [Spoiler] Wasn’t at Final Family Dinner
The following contains spoilers from the Dec. 13 series finale of CBS’ Blue Bloods, now streaming on Paramount+. TVLine readers have thus far given the Blue Bloods series finale a very impressive average grade of “A-.” But if there is one bone that some have to pick with the ending, it has to do with …
- FTW Outdoors
As Yellowstone bears sleep, park warns of another dangerous critter
Yellowstone National Park this week cautioned that while most bears are hibernating, winter visitors should still carry bear spray. That’s because mountain lions, or cougars, are active year-round in the park. “Though these big cats are extremely elusive and averse to human…
- The Weather Network
Extreme snowstorms seen from space: Canada’s coolest satellite images
Satellite images capture some of Canada’s snowiest storms in the past decade
- The Daily Beast
Kiss’s Gene Simmons Says That Entitled ’Freckle-Faced’ Kids Killed Rock Music
Kiss frontman Gene Simmons declared that “rock ’n’ roll is dead” because “freckle-faced” kids feel entitled to download music for free. In an interview with conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly, the 75-year-old rocker, in addition to addressing the fate of the music industry, discussed his decision to record music for a recent Ronald Reagan bio-pic and agreed with O’Reilly that Donald Trump is a “rock star.” Asked to highlight “one big change” he had observed in the music world over the years, Simm
- BuzzFeed
27 Life-Altering Movies That Will Stay With You For Weeks, Months, And YEARS After You Watch Them
These are the movies that helped shape me, make me cry, and fill me with so much joy.
- Variety
Guy Pearce Says He Never Acted in Chris Nolan Films After ‘Memento’ Because a Warner Bros. Exec Disliked His Acting and Said: ‘I’m Never Going to Employ’ You
Guy Pearce revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair that he was blocked from starring in Christopher Nolan movies after 2000’s “Memento” because a Warner Bros. executive just didn’t like his acting. The director’s relationship with the Hollywood studio started right after “Memento” with the 2002 psychological thriller “Insomnia.” Nolan and Warner Bros. then …
- Deadline
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Says Kevin Costner’s Absence Made It “Easiest Season” To Film
Although Yellowstone fans might have missed Kevin Costner, at least one co-star got along just fine in his absence. Luke Grimes recently shared his honest opinion of the 2x Oscar winner and his experience filming the fifth and final season of the Paramount Network neo-Western family drama, which airs its finale ‘Life Is a Promise’ …
- Deadline
Miley Cyrus Thanks Pamela Anderson & Gia Coppola After ‘The Last Showgirl’ Song’s Golden Globe Nod
Amid her first Golden Globe nod in more than 15 years, Miley Cyrus is enjoying the glow of Pamela Anderson‘s big screen comeback. Following her nomination for Best Original Song, the artist thanked Anderson and director Gia Coppola for having her contribute to The Last Showgirl with her track ‘Beautiful That Way‘, co-written by Andrew …
- TVLine.com
General Hospital Kills Off [Spoiler]
The Port Charles morgue may want to consider expanding its hours this holiday season. Just six weeks after General Hospital killed off longtime cast member Kelly Monaco, the Grim Reaper has struck again. In Friday’s episode of the ABC soap, PCPD rookie Dex Heller — the character portrayed by Evan Hofer since 2022 — went …
- Deadline
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Hayley Atwell Reprising Agent Carter Role In Marvel Studios Pic
EXCLUSIVE: With Chris Evans likely reprising his Steve Rogers role in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, it looks like his former partner in crime will be joining him in the new Marvel movie. Sources tell Deadline that Hayley Atwell is expected to reprise her Agent Carter role in the film, which Anthony and Joe Russo are …
- Good Housekeeping
It's Truly Shocking How Much 'SNL' Cast Members Get Paid Per Episode
'Saturday Night Live' is currently in its 50th season, and fans may be wondering how much cast members get paid to star on the NBC sketch series.
- People
“Hannah Montana” Alums Emily Osment and Moisés Aries Have Sweet Reunion During L.A. Outing
The 'Georgie and Mandy's First Wedding' star also reunited with fellow Disney Channel alums Aly & AJ Michalka at the event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood
- Variety
Harrison Ford Says Playing Red Hulk ‘Didn’t Seem to Be a Terribly Difficult Acting Proposition,’ Calls ‘Captain America 4’ Set ‘Just Another Day at the Office’
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in next year’s “Captain America: Brave New World,” and it sounds like it wasn’t too much of an acting challenge for the 82-year-old legend. Ford stars in the film as U.S. president Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (taking over the role from the late William Hurt), who happens to …