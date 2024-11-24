Jeff Weather Blog

Latest Stories
Coldest air of the season to push into Canada to start December
Grab your coats—and possibly your shovels, too. The coldest air of the season is looming over a large swath of Canada to end the month
- CBC
Another storm underway in southwestern B.C. with gusts up to 110 km/h forecast
New wind warnings and special weather statements have been issued across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., bringing the risk of more power outages and travel disruption, CBC News climate and science specialist Darius Mahdavi tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot. Winds are expected to peak through Friday afternoon and evening.
- Popular Mechanics
Earth Has Tilted 31.5 Inches. That Shouldn't Happen.
In less than two decades, Earth has tilted 31.5 inches. That shouldn't happen. So why did it?
- The Weather Network - Video
Canada braces for surge of Arctic air to begin December
Cold Arctic air decends southward impacts majority of Canadian cities. How long will this last? More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network
Closely watching snow sneak into southern Ontario as temperatures finally cool
Winter is waking up in Ontario, with a much colder pattern and snow on the horizon
- TVLine.com
The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco Reunite, Five Years After Series Finale — See Photo
It’s an early Saturnalia miracle! Five years after CBS’ The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 12-season run, series stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco (aka Sheldon and Penny) reunited Friday in New York City, where Parsons currently stars in the Broadway production Our Town. “I surprised him,” Cuoco wrote on her Instagram story, along with …
- Futurism
Scientists Identify Strange Chemical in Drinking Water Across the US
"There must be something in the water!" is something many of us have probably observed at some point. To scientists, though, this suspicion was very real. For four decades, they have struggled to identify a mysterious "phantom" chemical found in almost all drinking water in the US. All they knew was that it was a […]
- CBC
Incoming storm expected to hit B.C. coast with gusts up to 110 km/h
Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does
- The Weather Network - Video
The Prairies could see 40 cm of snow, and that's just part of the wintry story
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
- Variety
Josh Brolin Almost Fought Denzel Washington on ‘American Gangster’ Set; Washington Allegedly Told Him: ‘Don’t Ever F—ing Put Your Hand on Me’
Josh Brolin appeared on the “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” podcast to promote his new memoir, “From Under the Truck,” and remembered a tense moment on the set of Ridley Scott’s “American Gangster” in which he nearly fought co-star Denzel Washington. Brolin played a detective in the 2007 crime drama, while Washington headlined the movie …
- The Canadian Press
Bear killed after attacking man walking on Metro Vancouver trail with dog
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — British Columbia conservation officers say a man was injured earlier this week when he was attacked by a black bear while he was walking his dog on a Metro Vancouver trail.
- The Weather Network
Potent Prairie snowstorm threatens difficult weekend travel
Snowfall warnings span parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, with another potent snowstorm set to hit just about every major city across the region
- Associated Press
Chuck Woolery, smooth-talking game show host of 'Love Connection' and 'Scrabble,' dies at 83
Chuck Woolery, the affable, smooth-talking game show host of “Wheel of Fortune,” “Love Connection” and “Scrabble” who later became a right-wing podcaster, skewering liberals and accusing the government of lying about COVID-19, has died. Mark Young, Woolery's podcast co-host and friend, said in an email early Sunday that Woolery died at his home in Texas with his wife, Kristen, present. “Chuck was a dear friend and brother and a tremendous man of faith, life will not be the same without him,” Young wrote.
- People
Ariana Grande Grabs Her “Wicked” Costar Cynthia Erivo’s Fingernail in Viral Video and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It
Fans have flocked to social media to comment on the moment, which has also inspired a series of memes
- FTW Outdoors
Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 5 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including the Cassandra and Mad Woman mashup
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued on Friday night in Toronto with the fifth of nine total shows in Canada. The now 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop for the entire year, and at each show she adds two "surprise songs"
- Deadline
Tim Robbins Credits One Man For “The Shawshank Redemption” Finding Its Audience
It is 30 years since The Shawshank Redemption debuted, but it remains as beloved as ever, and its star Tim Robbins credits one man for its survival – Ted Turner. In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Robbins rails against algorithms dictating our viewing habits and cites his 1994 film about the fates of prison …
- USA TODAY
Taylor Swift wipes away tears during Toronto concert: 'It's not even the last show!'
Taylor Swift became overwhelmed with gratitude during the "Champagne Problems" standing ovation on Saturday in Toronto.
- People
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Have Wholesome 'BFF' Moment on “The Morning Show” Set: 'Work Just Hits Different'
Witherspoon shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip of some on set bonding with her costar on Nov. 22
- People
Cher Doesn't Hold Back While Slamming Late “Mask” Director Peter Bogdanovich: 'He Was a Pig'
"He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f------ arrogant," Cher recalled
- Yahoo News Canada
'Gladiator II' review: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and sharks in the Colosseum can't save uninspiring story
It's time for the next generation of great gladiators with Paul Mescal starring as Lucius in Gladiator II, the son of Maximus (Russell Crowe in Gladiator).