Jeff Weather Blog

Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
- CBC
Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
- The Weather Network
Arctic air onslaught coming to a Canadian city near you
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
- Hello!
Netflix viewers are 'hooked' to this new '10 out of 10' series that they call a 'must-watch'
Netflix fans rave about Insecure, a '10/10' series blending humour and drama, calling it a must-watch and binge-worthy hit.
- People
Bette Midler Shares Video of Family Singing After Their Home of 37 Years is Destroyed in L.A. Fire: 'So Glad We Can Offer Some Small Comfort’
The actress posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover where the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt next
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
- Hello!
The Masked Singer contestant 'storms off' stage after being voted out by celebrity panellists
Viewers who tuned into The Masked Singer on Saturday couldn't help but comment on the awkward moment when a contestant stormed off stage after being voted off…
- ABC News
Southern cities brought to a halt as winter storm dumps historic levels of snow
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
- The Canadian Press
Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as crews fight heavy winds to save homes and landmarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death toll from the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area rose to 16 as crews battled to cut off the spreading blazes before potentially strong winds return that could push the flames toward some of the city’s most famous landmarks.
- People
Two-Time Oscar Nominee Djimon Hounsou Says He’s ‘Still Struggling to Make a Living’ Despite Decades of Working in Hollywood
The Benin-born actor has starred in such critically-acclaimed films as 'Amistad' and 'Blood Diamond'
- Hello!
Netflix viewers 'can't stop watching' graphic new drama series
Fans are glued to Netflix's violent new drama series, American Primeval, with some admitting to binge-watching the entire show in one sitting…
- Deadline
T. J. Holmes & Amy Robach Take Aim At David Muir’s Vanity While Covering L.A. Wildfires: “Seems Like A Slap In Face to People Dealing With Situation”
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are the latest to point fingers at ABC News anchor David Muir and how he appeared on camera while covering the L.A. wildfires. In a photo that has since gone viral, Muir can be seen using a clothes pin to help make his ABC News slicker appear more form-fitting while …
- People
Jerry Springer's 15-Year-Old Daughter Defended His Character in Open Letter as Critics Dubbed Him 'King of Sleaze'
The controversial talk show host's only child spoke out publicly for the first time to support her dad
- People
Christina Haack Is Dating a New Man Nearly 6 Months After Josh Hall Split
The HGTV star is currently dating Christopher Larocca, though the timeline of their romance is not yet clear
- People
Angelina Jolie Has Opened Her Home to Friends amid L.A. Fires: 'She's Doing Everything She Can to Help,' Source Says
A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"
- United Press International
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
- CNN
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
- USA TODAY
When is the 'Landman' Season 1 finale? Release date, cast, where to watch and stream
Starring Billy Bob Thornton and other big names like Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, Season 1 of "Landman" concludes this weekend.
- The Independent
California fires latest: Selling Sunset star slams LA landlords for ‘taking advantage’ of homeless by hiking prices
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage with more than 36,000 acres burned