Jeff Weather Blog

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Snowbirds face a U.S. winter marked by La Niña’s thumbprint
Folks heading south of the border this season could see a season influenced by a La Niña-like pattern
- People
“Wheel of Fortune” Contestant Makes Hilariously Wrong Guess During Holiday Puzzle: 'Chocolate, Chestnuts and Chickens'
"I was screaming at the TV," one viewer wrote on Instagram
- FTW Outdoors
Footage of strikingly 'awesome' grizzly bear inspires witty reaction
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
- People
Jennifer Grey Recalls 'Smoking a Lot of Weed' Before Sex Scene with a Drunk Patrick Swayze in “Red Dawn”
The scene — which never made it into the film — was part of the reason Grey took the role in the 1984 action film
- The Canadian Press
Second body found after mudslide last weekend hits B.C. coastline
VANCOUVER — Squamish RCMP say emergency crews have recovered the body of a second person whose home was hit by a mudslide last weekend in British Columbia's Sea to Sky region.
- The Weather Network
Hulking storms surround Canada on the winter solstice
Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter
- The Weather Network
Toronto’s frigid weekend could score a surprisingly rare feat
Get ready for a frosty weekend across southern Ontario as temperatures plunge to levels we haven’t seen in nearly two years
- Prevention
A Mysterious Lifeform Has Emerged From the Bottom of a Lake That Should Be Entirely Frozen
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
- People
“Elf ”Producers Wanted to Cut This Line. More Than 20 Years Later, It's Gone Viral (Exclusive)
Mark Acheson, who appears in the mail room scene of the Christmas classic, tells PEOPLE about improvising with Will Ferrell
- CNN
Trump’s energy strategy is ‘drill baby drill.’ It’s going to be much harder than that
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
- Futurism
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Fly Through the Sun
Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su
- BuzzFeed
58 Hilarious Tweets That Would Only Make Sense In 2024
Holding space for all of these posts.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario will get an Alberta Clipper before Christmas
A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- People
A 'Dire' Clash Behind the Scenes Is Holding Up the Next James Bond Film: Report
A new report from The Wall Street Journal indicates that 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli does not want to make a new film in the series with Amazon
- People
Madonna Appears to Go Makeup-Free in Her Most Pared-Down Look in Years
The legendary singer, 66, showed off her skin in an up-close Instagram Stories clip
- Variety
‘Suicide Squad’ Director David Ayer Defends James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Amid Online Backlash: ‘As a Filmmaker I Want to Support Other Filmmakers’
David Ayer has responded to public criticism for his support of James Gunn‘s upcoming film “Superman” and his cinematic expansion of the collective DC Universe. A few days prior to the release of the “Superman” trailer, Ayer addressed the ongoing campaign among his fans to promote and release his cut of the 2016 feature “Suicide Squad.” He asked fans to …
- People
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Laugh and Sing as They Reminisce About Their 25-Year Friendship: 'We're Back in Action, Baby'
"People don't even realize how long we've been friends," Foxx tells Diaz in the clip, shared by both stars and Netflix on Instagram Friday, Dec. 20
- The Weather Network
Ontario’s final chance at a white Christmas rests on this clipper
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
- Global News
Winter weather advisories in place across Canada
Across Canada, much of the country is under winter weather advisories for the holiday season. Anthony Farnell looks at the wind chills and heavy snow expected for the Atlantic and eastern provinces, and the rainstorms forecasted for B.C.'s coast.
- HuffPost UK
Love Actually's Casting Director Names 1 Main Actor Who Wouldn't Be Cast If The Film Were Made Now
And she has someone in mind to fill the role, too.