Jeff Weather Blog

- The Weather Network
La Niña is officially here—what it could mean for the rest of winter
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
- CBC
Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
- ABC News
Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover where the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt next
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
- Entertainment Weekly
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis recreate her iconic “Perfect” aerobics scene: 'A lot of thrusting'
The actress teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to show off her legendary hip-thrusting moves almost 40 years later on "The Tonight Show."
- The Independent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face evacuation and power outages at Montecito home amid LA wildfires
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
- Variety
Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s Bizarre Response to L.A. Fires: ‘In Trump’s Defense, Words Are Hard’
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
- Hello!
Sharon Stone, 66, reveals LA wildfires left her unable to walk without help
Sharon Stone has been working to help displaced families in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires, but it has also greatly impacted her health
- CBC
'I've never seen anything like it,' says Quebec pilot helping fight L.A. wildfires
Pascal Duclos doesn't usually operate water bombers in such densely populated areas.A quick look down and the 14-year veteran catches a glimpse of destroyed homes, with residents frantically spraying hoses in hopes of salvaging theirs as wildfires wreak havoc in the Los Angeles area.There are firefighters everywhere and other water bombers navigating the same narrow air space. "When we get ready to drop water, you see civilians that are trying to run away, and essentially save their own lives,"
- The Canadian Press
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new fire leads to more evacuations
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area have burned at least 10,000 homes, buildings and other structures, officials said Thursday as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.
- People
Heart's Nancy Wilson Reveals She Once Walked Out of Led Zeppelin Show. Here's Why She Was So 'Scandalized' by Jimmy Page
Nancy and her sister Ann Wilson were "square little hippie chicks" from the suburbs who were "unenlightened" by the band
- Deadline
T. J. Holmes & Amy Robach Take Aim At David Muir’s Vanity While Covering L.A. Wildfires: “Seems Like A Slap In Face to People Dealing With Situation”
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are the latest to point fingers at ABC News anchor David Muir and how he appeared on camera while covering the L.A. wildfires. In a photo that has since gone viral, Muir can be seen using a clothes pin to help make his ABC News slicker appear more form-fitting while …
- People
Man Rescues Stray Dog Found in Rubble of Homes Destroyed by Los Angeles Fires: ‘It’s About Caring for Each Other’
Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze
- People
“Wheel of Fortune” Contestant Gets Engaged on Set After Solving 'Will You Marry Me?' Puzzle: 'I'm Still in Shock'
"I think she was really surprised," host Ryan Seacrest said in a clip shared on YouTube after contestant Rhea's boyfriend popped the question on the show
- Hello!
These 11 actors are perfect to take on the iconic James Bond role
From Henry Cavill to Dev Patel, here are the top actors who should play the next James Bond. See our picks for the role of 007.
- People
Jerry Springer's 15-Year-Old Daughter Defended His Character in Open Letter as Critics Dubbed Him 'King of Sleaze'
The controversial talk show host's only child spoke out publicly for the first time to support her dad
- The Hill
Trump announces environmental advisory group led by his former consultant
President-elect Trump said he will create an environmental advisory group lead by his former environmental consultant. “I am pleased to announce that Ed Russo, an Environmental Expert, will lead our Environmental Advisory Task Force, which will advise my Administration on initiatives to create great jobs and protect our natural resources, by following my policy of…
- People
Pamela Anderson Didn't Know Her“ Last Showgirl” Costar Dave Bautista Was Bald During Filming
The actress told Jimmy Fallon that she had only seen Bautista in his wig while shooting the movie
- The Weather Network
Major winter storm set to end 1,000+ day snowless streak
Extensive flight cancellations and highway delays are likely as a major winter storm blankets the southeastern United States