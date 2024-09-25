Jeff Weather Blog

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY
Helene's explosive forecast one of the 'most aggressive' in hurricane history
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
- The Canadian Press
In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America's largest native fruit
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
- CNN
Evacuations begin in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane strike from Helene
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
- USA TODAY
Man comes face-to-face with black bear while walking into his garage: See how he reacted
Video shows Alex Gold, a Canadian man, come face-to-face with a black bear in his garage.
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
- The Weather Network - Video
U.S. prepares for Tropical Storm Helene, Canada watches closely
The 8th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has formed, and parts of Florida are bracing for major impacts. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Much of Florida under state of emergency ahead of PTC-9 | Monday 4 p.m. update
Much of Florida under state of emergency ahead of PTC-9 | Monday 4 p.m. update
- BuzzFeed
16 Existential Crisis Photos That'll Make You Question Every Single Aspect Of The World As You Know It
Yeah. It's confirmed. We're living in a simulation.
- People
Anna Delvey's Terse One-Word Reply to What She's Taking from “DWTS” Shocks Her Partner Ezra Sosa
The controversial contestant was a woman of few words on the second episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' — and her pro partner appeared surprised
- The Canadian Press
Ford wants to build tunnel under Highway 401 across GTA, no cost estimates provided
TORONTO — Ontario is exploring the idea of digging a massive tunnel under Highway 401 to move traffic and transit across the Toronto area, with Premier Doug Ford pledging to build it regardless of what a feasibility study says.
- HuffPost
Trump Spent His Night Hate-Watching Stephen Colbert And Raging About It Online
It seems late night hosts have been on the former president’s mind a lot lately.
- INSIDER
Katy Perry's most personal lyric on her new album is about her daughter Daisy. It's too little, too late to save it.
Katy Perry's '143' ends with a shoutout to "little Daisy," her daughter with Orlando Bloom. But the rest of the album is strangely faceless.
- The Canadian Press
Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
- Global News
Residents left with more questions than answers after lithium battery fire at Port of Montreal
Some east end residents are criticizing the response to a lithium battery fire at the Port of Montreal that forced dozens of people to leave their homes. An estimated 15,000 kilograms of batteries burned for hours just steps from a residential neighbourhood, bringing panic and a thick plume of toxic smoke. Global’s Dan Spector reports.
- The Weather Network
Risk of severe thunderstorms before rain clears out of Ontario
Another round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas in line for stronger thunderstorms. There's a couple of spots to watch out for
- Yahoo Canada Style
Carly Rae Jepsen is engaged! Canadian singer shares happy news on social media: 'Very engaged over here'
The 38-year-old Canadian singer and the six time Grammy-winning producer met while working on her song "So Right."
- Macon Telegraph
Tropical Storm Helene expected to become a hurricane. How bad will wind, rain be in Macon?
The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region, but locally strong winds and heavy rain will move inland and likely bring severe weather to Georgia.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane John falls apart after causing deadly mudslides on Mexico's southern Pacific coast
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's Shayne Ward to make soap return with real-life partner
Former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward will make a return to the world of soaps with his real-life fiancé, Sophie Austin.
- People
Tony Danza Visited By ‘Forever TV Daughter’ Alyssa Milano as “Who’s the Boss?” Turns 40
Milano paid Danza a visit during one of his New York City musical performances last week, just ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 'Who’s the Boss?' premiere